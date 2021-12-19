Boney Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Sridevi; Fans Miss Veteran Actor

Boney Kapoor, who has an amazing love story with the late actor Sridevi, never leaves a chance to miss his wife. He often shares throwback pictures with her on social media. This time, Boney has remembered his beloved wife by sharing pictures from their visit to Alaska in 1998.

The film producer took to his Instagram account and shared the pictures, captioning them, "Alaska 1998." In the first picture, the couple could be seen sharing special candid moments. Both Boney and Sridevi are wearing black coats in the picture. In the picture, the actor could be seen hand in hand with each other, smiling. Fans showered love on the post with comments like "How cute looking both", "Everyday missing u Sriji", "lot's of love Sri Ji", among others.

The second picture features young Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, hugging each other, and smiling at the camera. The producer also captioned the post, "Alaska 1998". In the picture, Boney wore a grey sweater and Sridevi was in a black coat. This is not the first time that the producer has revisited his ladylove's picture but a day earlier as well, he shared a snapshot with Sridevi, captioning it, "My heart", adding seven heart emojis.

Boney drops a picture with Sridevi from 1984

Just two months ahead of the legendary actor's death anniversary, her husband Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture of himself and his wife. The picture is seemingly Kapoor's "first" after getting married to Sridevi. The gorgeous picture of the couple was clicked in 1984 at Natraj Studios, as per the caption attached with the photo.

Boney is really close to his daughters with Sridevi - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor - often shares pictures with them. Recently, Boney shared a picture with his children, featuring Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. All wore traditional attires and seemed happy and full of love.

The legendary actor, Sridevi, died at the age of 54 when she was attending her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai. The actor accidentally drowned in the bathtub which lead to her uncertain demise after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.

(Image: @boney.kapoor/Instagram)