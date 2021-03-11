Boney Kapoor Watches Janhvi Kapoor's 'Roohi', Says 'Her Mother Would Have Been Proud'

Quick links:
Janhvi Kapoor's latest movie Roohi received a theatrical release on March 11, 2021. Several Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Yamik Gautam watched the film at its premiere and are all praise for the cast's performance. According to an exclusive report by SpotboyE, Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor recently watched Roohi and got emotional seeing his daughter in the role of Roohi and Afza in the film.
According to the report, after seeing Janhvi in Roohi, Boney Kapoor emotionally said that she wants to get better with every film she does. he also said that he is proud of his daughter's work. He also praised Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma as well and called the trio a 'riot' for their performances in this horror-comedy film. He further elaborated that Janhvi's mother the late Sridevi would have been proud of her as well.
Her mother would have been proud of her.
This movie is made by the team of the 2018 horror-comedy film Stree. The plot of the film revolves around Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's characters Bhawra Pandey and Kattanni Qureshi respectively who kidnap Janhvi's character Roohi. A spirit called Afza enters Roohi's body and she kidnaps other brides when their husbands are not looking. This causes things to do upside-down in everyone's lives. It is directed by Hardik Mehta.
Recently, Yami Gautam and the crew of her upcoming film Dasvi watched Janhvi Kapoor's movie in a theatre in Agra during a special screening. The official Twitter handle of Maddock Films shared a couple of pictures from the event. They captioned the tweet by writing, "When 'Dasvi' met 'Roohi' for a spooktacular evening. #Roohi in theatres this #Thursday, 11th March 2021. 2 Days To Go!". Maddock Films also shared a video of Abhishek Bachchan who is also a part of Dasvi expressing how excited he is to come back to theatres to watch a film. Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur were all smiles for the camera as they posed at the screening.
When 'Dasvi' met 'Roohi' for a spook-tacular evening. âœ¨#Roohi in theatres this #Thursday, 11th March, 2021. 2 Days To Go!— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) March 9, 2021
Book your tickets in advance here: https://t.co/8yldKuHBKohttps://t.co/sHFWezcOZB pic.twitter.com/cTpoD5S7cP
Straight from the #Roohi screening for team #Dasvi, @juniorbachchan is super thrilled to be back in theatres!— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) March 9, 2021
Roohi releasing in cinema halls this #Thursday, 11th March 2021. 2 Days To Go!
Book your tickets in advance here: https://t.co/8yldKuq0lOhttps://t.co/sHFWeyVdB1 pic.twitter.com/gAwhDhRnR1
She made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. She then went to star in Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi also featured in Angrezi Medium's song Kudi Nu Nachne De.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.