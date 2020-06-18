Boycott China: CAIT Pens Open Letter To Bollywood & Sports Celebs; Says Skip Endorsements

In the light of the violent India-China LAC clash leading to martyrdom of 20 brave Indian Army soldiers, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has launched a nation-wide campaign called 'Bharatiya Saaman-Hamara Abhiman' to boycott Chinese products, in which it has asked celebrities from Bollywood and sporting fraternities to also join.

In an open letter addressed to Indian celebrities released on June 18, CAIT has appealed to Bollywood and sports stars endorsing Chinese brands such as Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli & others to stop endorsing Chinese products whereas on the other hand, the CAIT has invited Amitabh Bachhan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dikshit, Mahender Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and others to join the campaign of CAIT to boycott Chinese products under its flagship national movement " Bhartiya Saaman - Hamara Abhiman".

READ | PM Modi Makes Priorities Clear As India Wins Election To UNSC; Grateful For Global Support

READ | India Elected Unopposed To UNSC Non-permanent Seat For The Eighth Time With 184 Votes

The open letter of CAIT further states that from the information available in public domain, traders of the country particularly request Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Badshah, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Ayushman Khurana, Shradha Kapoor and all others who are endorsing any Chinese product to stop endorsing these brands as a mark of respect for Indian soldiers, and at the same time invited them to join the campaign of CAIT.

The CAIT has set a target of reducing imports from China by a value of 13 billion dollars i.e approximately Rs. 1 Lakh crore by December, 2021 with the cooperation of traders & citizens of India. Currently, the annual import from Chain in India stands for 70 billion dollars or 5.25 lakh crore of rupees.

READ | US Issues Military Threat Against China; Dragon 'on NATO's Radar More Than Ever'

READ | 'Overwhelming Support For India's Successful UNSC Election': Envoy Lets Neighbours Know

Here is the open letter by CAIT to celebrities:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.