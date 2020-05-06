'Brahmastra' Director Ayan Mukerji's Plan To Save The Film From Being Leaked Revealed

Among others, Ayan Mukerji's Bhrahmastra has turned out to become one of the most awaited films. The film experienced another delay in release due to the Coronavirus pandemic this year was earlier postponed due to other reasons. While the team is working on the editing of the Brahmastra, a source revealed to a leading daily that there are still about 20 days of shoot left.

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji's plan to save the film from being leaked

Part one of the trilogy series now has a scheduled release date for the year 2021. The report also added that the footage of the film is sent to a studio based in London to work on the special effects of the film. The insider said that a large portion of the footage has been sent to the London team so that it can begin working on the visual effects in this period.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Marks 'Brahmastra' Wrap-up With Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Poem; See Post

Adding that the outsourcing of the job and sharing the content can increase the risk of the Brahmastra being leaked, the source said that Ayan Mukerji has a plan for it. The report added that the director wanted only a core team of experts working on it and handpicked a five-member team who are the only people in possession of the footage. The film was shot in exotic locations across Bulgaria, London, Mumbai, and Varanasi among other places.

Talking about the importance of VFX in Brahmastra in an earlier interview, Ayan Mukerji said that when they broke the Brahmastra logo at the Kumbh, they were really excited that the end of the road is near. He revealed that in the coming weeks, he realised that the teams working on the film, lead by his VFX teams need more time to get the VFX right, to get the sound and the music right. He further added that they needed more time to get the film right.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Turns Into A DJ For Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'? See Unseen Picture

Brahmastra features an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. It also stars the South Indian star Nararjun, Mouni Roy, and Saurav Gurjar and features Shahrukh Khan in a cameo role. The film is a part of a trilogy series and is one of Ayan Mukerji's most ambitious projects.

The fantasy-action thriller revolves around the story of Shiva and his lady-love Isha. The Brahmastra plot revolves around a reluctant hero named Shiva who embarks on a journey to discover himself and to find love. Alia Bhatt essays the character of Isha while Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Shiva's Guru. Actors Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar will be seen playing the antagonists.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Brahmastra' Postponed To 2021 Amid Coronavirus?

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Brahmastra' To Face Pay Cut? Makers Clarify

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.