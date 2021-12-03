'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerji Teases Release Date Of Ranbir-Alia Starrer; Drops New Pic

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame Ayan Mukerji is currently ramping up the promotions of his forthcoming highly-anticipated superhero trilogy, Brahmastra featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Even though the film had a rocky start after being postponed several times due to the pandemic, the filmmaker and the cast are leaving no stone unturned to create hype around the film. After unveiling a few pictures from the sets with his cast and team members, helmer Ayan has now teased the fans with the Brahmastra release date to build excitement among fans.

Ayan Mukerji teases Brahmastra release date

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Ayan Mukerji dropped a picture featuring Ranbir Kapoor who can be seen looking away from the camera as the fire blows. Sharing the same, Mukerji teased fans the much-awaited film will be released soon.

He wrote, "TheTimeFeelsRight. Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed !

Waiting patiently for its Time. That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmāstra. The Time to launch something from Brahmāstra. The Time for ‘another’, but this time - Final Release Date! And to do it all, in a way, that’s as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon."

Earlier, the 38-year-old filmmaker shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from the sets, giving fans a closer look at Ranbir and Alia's look in the film, along with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, looking bruised and battered in one picture. In one picture, the filmmaker is seen discussing with his main leads. Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is also seen engaged in a deep conversation with Mukerji in a candid click. One of the pictures shared a glimpse into the huge sets and props created for the ambitious project. Ayan shared the pictures with the caption, ''Flashes of Time (2)! 💥💥 #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra''.

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji