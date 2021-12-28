'Brahmastra' Director Shares Glimpse Into Making Of Upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film

Promising a world that has never been created before, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has set the expectations high for the fans for his upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the first part of the superhero trilogy also feature Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Considering the visually stunning motion poster of the movie, the team seemed to have spent hours perfecting the littlest details that the audience got to enjoy digitally.

In a bid to give a glimpse into the meticulous job, the filmmaker took to his social media to share a few pictures of his team working on the same. Check out the pictures here.

Ayan Mukerji shares the 'core' of Brahmastra

Taking to his Instagram on December 28, Ayan Mukerji dropped multiple pictures of his team working on the digital poster of Brahmastra. He also gave a glimpse into the studio and the layouts before the final poster. He simply captained the post by writing, ''Core 💥 #lastdaysof2021 #brahmastra''

More on Brahmastra

The filmmaker has been documenting the process behind making the forthcoming magnum opus for over two years via his Instagram. From brainstorming sessions with Ranbir Kapoor and the cast to filming the movie in the scenic locations of India, fans have enjoyed the journey they embarked on with the 38-year-old director. Recently, the fruit of their hard work of over 10 years was displayed during the motion poster release event which was also attended by the celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

As per PTI, during the event, Mukerji dished on his film by saying, ''In the last 10 years I and my entire team have worked immensely hard to make this film. We really wanted to create something mind-blowing, unique, never-before-seen. We have worked so hard to make a film so that eventually audiences like our film, which is why we wanted to launch the first thing of Brahmastra with the audience''

Ranbir Kapoor is set to play the role of Shiva in the film with special superpowers while Alia Bhatt will play Isha, his love interest. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the role of Shiva's mentor.

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji