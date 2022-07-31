'Brahmastra': Makers Set To Release Next Song After 'Kesariya', Call It 'soul' Of The Film

Magnum opus Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and fans can't wait for its release on September 9, 2022. The makers of the film earlier shared the first song from the movie titled Kesariya, which although criticised by some, received heaps of love from others.

After the song's success, the director of the film, Ayan Mukerji, announced that the film's next song, the 'soul of Brahmastra' would be released in the coming week.

New Brahmastra song release

Ayan Mukerji took to his social media account two weeks after the release of Kesariya and penned down a note of gratitude as he thanked fans and followers for their love and praise for the track. He announced that after the success of the track, the team is now ready to launch the second song from the film, which he called the 'soul of Brahmastra'.

He wrote, "Two Weeks since we dropped Kesariya in the World. Sending out a whole lot of Gratitude, Excitement, and Joy for the Song. A new week begins, and we are geared to move from Kesariya into our Next Song drop this week. I think… If Kesariya is the Heart - this next Song is the Soul of Brahmāstra. Here’s to a good Sunday, more love for Kesariya and some positive energies for what lies ahead for Brahmāstra !!"

Several netizens took to the comments section of the post and expressed their excitement for the new song release in the coming week.

Here's Ayan Mukerji's post:

More about Kesariya

Kesariya was the first song to be released by the makers and focused on the beautiful love story blossoming between Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva and Alia Bhatt's Isha. The much-loved music video for the track gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the film on the big screen and included several dreamy visuals as well. It was crooned by Arijit Singh, while the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Image: Twitter/@AISHRANLIALOOVE