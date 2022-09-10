Last Updated:

Brahmastra Falls Flat With Audiences Despite Mega Hype; Netizens Say 'epic Disappointment'

One of the most heavily-promoted Bollywood movies of 2022, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt has seemingly fallen short of satisfying netizens.

One of the most heavily-promoted Bollywood movies of the year, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy was released on Friday, September 9. Although the movie features Bollywood biggies, it fell short of satisfying the netizens amid a spate of negative reviews and reports of empty theatres.

Netizens react to 'Brahmastra', call it 'epic disappointment'

Brahmastra, claimed to be the most expensive film in the Hindi cinema with a galore of visual effects, has failed to impress the internet. Amid visuals of empty theatres running Brahmastra going viral, netizens quipped that it was 'scary' to watch the movie with no one inside the theatre. "It's scary to watch this movie (Brahmastra) in an empty theatre," a Twitter user said, while calling the Ranbir Kapoor movie an "epic disappointment".

Some of the users said that there is no plot in the movie and characters are 'imposed'. Others called the movie "a laser show film, in the name of VFX". 

Calling it a "disaster", one of the Twitter users said, "Not even a single scene evokes goosebumps rather it is bound to give you a headache throughout the run time." Here are some more reviews by netizens.

Meanwhile, movie analyst Taran Adarsh also posted a review on Twitter stating that the film was quite disappointing with "low content and no soul." He gave the film two stars while stating the film missed an opportunity to be a game changer. 

