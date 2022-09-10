One of the most heavily-promoted Bollywood movies of the year, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy was released on Friday, September 9. Although the movie features Bollywood biggies, it fell short of satisfying the netizens amid a spate of negative reviews and reports of empty theatres.

Netizens react to 'Brahmastra', call it 'epic disappointment'

Brahmastra, claimed to be the most expensive film in the Hindi cinema with a galore of visual effects, has failed to impress the internet. Amid visuals of empty theatres running Brahmastra going viral, netizens quipped that it was 'scary' to watch the movie with no one inside the theatre. "It's scary to watch this movie (Brahmastra) in an empty theatre," a Twitter user said, while calling the Ranbir Kapoor movie an "epic disappointment".

Some of the users said that there is no plot in the movie and characters are 'imposed'. Others called the movie "a laser show film, in the name of VFX".

#BrahmashtraReview Puri faaltu movie hai...There is no Plot of the movie...A lots of character are imposed and the VFX is on its worst level 😔😔...If they don't know then why they are making fun of bollywood... — SHASANK DEO (@Shasankdeo1) September 9, 2022

"Brahmastra" has nothing to do with Hindutva. It is a laser show film, in the name of VFX. The film has directly fallen into the black hole instead of Astra verse.#BrahmashtraReview — Satyam  (@satyam_2044) September 9, 2022

Calling it a "disaster", one of the Twitter users said, "Not even a single scene evokes goosebumps rather it is bound to give you a headache throughout the run time." Here are some more reviews by netizens.

#Brahmastra - Rating ⭐️½



This film is a personification of DISASTER. Horrible VFX & direction, not even a single scene evokes goosebumps rather it is bound to give you headache throughout the run time. A blot on filmography.#BoycottBrahamstra#BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/8cGtSyjgFq — Sumit KadeI 🗨️ fan (@beingskd786) September 9, 2022

This is not Brahmasthra it’s #Lazerastra very poor love track biggest minus point FLOP #BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/QlE8UG4xtY — Pradi R15 (@R15Pradi) September 9, 2022

#BrahmashtraReview One word review:: Disappointing.

Yaar movie dekhne gaye ki astra k baare me dekhne ko milega, or ant me pata laga ki “sabse badi taakat pyaar hai”. It was overloaded with love story and less of what you expect. It’s truly disappointing. pic.twitter.com/3M0aSnuGOD — Kislay Vats (@KislayVats1) September 9, 2022

Public Response Is Loud And Clear Only 7 People Are Watching Ranbir Kapoor's #Brahmastra Movie In 300 + People Capacity Multiplex Threatre #BrahmashtraReview



Watch This Video Retweet To Reach Maximum People #BoycottBrahamstrapic.twitter.com/plqDzVRw9J — Arnav Raj (@Arnav__Raj) September 9, 2022

Meanwhile, movie analyst Taran Adarsh also posted a review on Twitter stating that the film was quite disappointing with "low content and no soul." He gave the film two stars while stating the film missed an opportunity to be a game changer.