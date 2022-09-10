Quick links:
One of the most heavily-promoted Bollywood movies of the year, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy was released on Friday, September 9. Although the movie features Bollywood biggies, it fell short of satisfying the netizens amid a spate of negative reviews and reports of empty theatres.
Brahmastra, claimed to be the most expensive film in the Hindi cinema with a galore of visual effects, has failed to impress the internet. Amid visuals of empty theatres running Brahmastra going viral, netizens quipped that it was 'scary' to watch the movie with no one inside the theatre. "It's scary to watch this movie (Brahmastra) in an empty theatre," a Twitter user said, while calling the Ranbir Kapoor movie an "epic disappointment".
Epic Disappointment— Dr. Ayushi chauhan (@chauhan_ayushi) September 9, 2022
It's scary to watch this movie in a empty theatre #Brahmastra#BrahmashtraReview #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/U4JKhR6shf
Some of the users said that there is no plot in the movie and characters are 'imposed'. Others called the movie "a laser show film, in the name of VFX".
#BrahmashtraReview Puri faaltu movie hai...There is no Plot of the movie...A lots of character are imposed and the VFX is on its worst level 😔😔...If they don't know then why they are making fun of bollywood...— SHASANK DEO (@Shasankdeo1) September 9, 2022
"Brahmastra" has nothing to do with Hindutva. It is a laser show film, in the name of VFX. The film has directly fallen into the black hole instead of Astra verse.#BrahmashtraReview— Satyam (@satyam_2044) September 9, 2022
Calling it a "disaster", one of the Twitter users said, "Not even a single scene evokes goosebumps rather it is bound to give you a headache throughout the run time." Here are some more reviews by netizens.
#Brahmastra - Rating ⭐️½— Sumit KadeI 🗨️ fan (@beingskd786) September 9, 2022
This film is a personification of DISASTER. Horrible VFX & direction, not even a single scene evokes goosebumps rather it is bound to give you headache throughout the run time. A blot on filmography.#BoycottBrahamstra#BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/8cGtSyjgFq
#BrahmashtraReview— Shruti Mishra (@meshruti_) September 9, 2022
One Word for Brahmastra :- DISASTER pic.twitter.com/yKh1sws7RD
This is not Brahmasthra it’s #Lazerastra very poor love track biggest minus point FLOP #BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/QlE8UG4xtY— Pradi R15 (@R15Pradi) September 9, 2022
#BrahmashtraReview One word review:: Disappointing.— Kislay Vats (@KislayVats1) September 9, 2022
Yaar movie dekhne gaye ki astra k baare me dekhne ko milega, or ant me pata laga ki “sabse badi taakat pyaar hai”. It was overloaded with love story and less of what you expect. It’s truly disappointing. pic.twitter.com/3M0aSnuGOD
Public Response Is Loud And Clear Only 7 People Are Watching Ranbir Kapoor's #Brahmastra Movie In 300 + People Capacity Multiplex Threatre #BrahmashtraReview— Arnav Raj (@Arnav__Raj) September 9, 2022
Watch This Video Retweet To Reach Maximum People #BoycottBrahamstrapic.twitter.com/plqDzVRw9J
Meanwhile, movie analyst Taran Adarsh also posted a review on Twitter stating that the film was quite disappointing with "low content and no soul." He gave the film two stars while stating the film missed an opportunity to be a game changer.
#OneWordReview...#Brahmāstra: DISAPPOINTING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2022
Rating: ⭐⭐#Brahmāstra is a king-sized disappointment… High on VFX, low on content [second half nosedives]… #Brahmāstra could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul. #BrahmāstraReview pic.twitter.com/5EOKJrtbiY