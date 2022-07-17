Brahmastra's Love Anthem 'Kesariya' Out; Alia-Ranbir Starrer's 1st Song Is A Visual Treat

After much anticipation, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's maiden collaboration Brahmastra is all set to hit the theatres in a few months. The movie is scheduled for September later this year and its makers have managed to keep fans entertained with regular updates. Ahead of the film's release, fans have been eyeing the full version of the movie's already hit song Kesariya. After teasing the song three months ago, the makers have finally unveiled the hit song in all five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Kesariya song out now

Kesariya is the first song of the upcoming film Brahmastra. The song was shot in Varanasi earlier this year and features a beautiful love story between Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva and Alia Bhatt's Isha. It also showcases their strong bond in the movie. The song is composed by Pritam, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned its lyrics. Arijit Singh has given his voice to the song along with Nikhita Gandhi. The song is surely a visual treat. Take a look.

Kesariya song announcement

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage on April 14, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji wished the couple his best for their new chapter in life. Sharing a teaser of the song, Ayan Mukerji wrote, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!" "We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever," he further added.

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva will mark celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's maiden collaboration. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada - on September 9, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt