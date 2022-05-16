Buddha Purnima 2022: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan & Other Celebrities Extend Warm Wishes

The auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima is celebrated annually in many parts of East Asia and South Asia to commemorate the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism. Marking the special occasion, celebrities have been sharing heartfelt wishes for their fans on social media platforms. From Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan to Sanjay Dutt, here's how the film fraternity penned wishes on Buddha Purnima 2022.

Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan & other celebs wish fans on Buddha Purnima

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, May 16, the Singham star wrote," "Buddham Sharanam Gachami, Dhammam Sharanam Gachami, Sangham Sharanam Gachami #HappyBuddhaPurnima #BuddhaPurnima2022". Meanwhile, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a picture of him celebrating the occasion and mentioned, "Happiness, Peace, & good health to all people across the world on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima." Take a look.

Buddham Sharanam Gachami,

Dhammam Sharanam Gachami,

Sangham Sharanam Gachami 🙏#HappyBuddhaPurnima #BuddhaPurnima2022 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 16, 2022

‘‘बुद्धं शरणं गच्छामि!’’

Happiness, Peace, & good Health to all people across the world on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima 🙏🙏

#HappyBuddhaPurnima 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cfqo8EGouG — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 16, 2022

The Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee wished his fans on social media by mentioning, "बुध पूर्णिमा की शुभकामनाएँ (loosely translated to: Wishes to all on Happy Budh Purnima)." Sanjay Dutt also wished everyone on the auspicious occasion and added, "I wish for you and your family to be showered with abundant fortune, and prosperity and find the path to eternal happiness."

On this auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I wish for you and your family to be showered with abundant fortune, and prosperity and find the path to eternal happiness.#HappyBuddhaPurnima pic.twitter.com/5ygGIrTeOQ — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 16, 2022

बुध पूर्णिमा की शुभकामनाएँ 🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 16, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram handle and shared a profound quote by Lord Buddha to mark the occasion. He wrote, "Radiate the boundless love towards the entire world - Lord Buddha." Singer Kailash Kher also wished fans by sharing a video on social media.

According to Hindu beliefs, Gautama Buddha is considered the ninth Vishnu avatar in the Hindu religion. On Buddha Jayanti, people visit monasteries to offer their prayers, chant and meditate. Some Buddhists and Hindus also keep a fast and hold discussions on Gautama Buddha’s sermons. Others also take a dip in the holy Ganges in order to wash off their sins.

