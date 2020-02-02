Budget 2020: Manoj Joshi Thanks FM Nirmala Sitharaman For THIS Decision In Her Speech

Budget 2020 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remained the biggest talking point on Saturday. The reactions to the Budget were mixed, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal giving it a thumbs down, while the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders hailed it. The same was the case on social media with some coming out in its support, some panning it and the rest enjoying with jokes and memes.

READ: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Gives The Rationale Behind Her 'longest Budget Speech'

The film industry is known to react on any major event, but there weren’t too many reactions from the celebrities this time. One of the few to react was Manoj Joshi. The veteran actor was pleased about one major decision by the Narendra Modi government. He expressed his delight about the hike in the budget for defence forces.

READ:FM Nirmala Confident Of Budget's Tax Cuts Catalysing Demand? Says, 'Opening Up Choices'

The budget for the defence forces was increased to Rs 3.37 lakh crore from Rs 3.18 lakh crore last year. This consists of a capital outlay of Rs 1.13 lakh crore to purchase weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware. This allocation was excluding the Rs 1.33 lakh crore set aside for pensions.

Taking to Twitter, the Made in China star stated that prime importance was given to the security of the country. Joshi thanked the Minister for the decision.

Here’s the tweet:

इस बजट में देश की सुऱक्षा के लिये गत वर्ष की १.१७ लाख करोड़ की तुलना में इस वर्ष १.३३ लाख करोड़ का प्रावधान किया गया है. देश की सुरक्षा सर्वोपरी, अभिनंदन @nsitharaman — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) February 1, 2020

Nirmala Sitharaman broke her own record of the longest Budget speech by clocking over 160 minutes during her address. The Minister announced numerous schemes in an attempt to boost the economy. A tweak in the taxes to be paid by tax-payers under certain income slabs, disinvestment of a part of Life Insurance Corporation of India, abolishment of Dividend Distribution Tax and an ‘optional’ tax regime were some of the highlights.

Watch the full address here:

Nominal health cess on import of medical equipment to be introduced, to encourage domestic industry and generate resources for health services



- FM @nsitharaman



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/TN71mvbfGt#Budget2020 #JanJanKaBudget — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2020

READ:'How Long Was It? Repetition, Rambling, All Talk All Talk...': Rahul Gandhi On Budget 2020

READ:Union Budget 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Says 'step-motherly Treatment' Meted Out To Delhi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.