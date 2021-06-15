Bulbbul Star Tripti Dimri Joins Cast Of Sujoy Ghosh’s Next Film Starring Shahid Kapoor

Tripti Dimri played the title role in the 2020 film Bulbbul, which received a lot of love and appreciation from its audience. The actor is now set to star opposite actor Shahid Kapoor in a currently untitled feature film, according to a report by Pinkvilla. The makers of the film, which will be directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, had reportedly offered the role to Tripti Dimri, which she has accepted after liking the script a lot.

Upcoming Tripti Dimri movies include a Sujoy Ghosh feature

As per Pinkvilla, it has been revealed that actor Tripti Dimri is going to be seen essaying the leading lady’s character in a Sujoy Ghosh film soon. She has been cast opposite Jab We Met actor Shahid Kapoor in the film, which has no title as of now, and is also believed to be looking forward to working alongside Kapoor and filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The report further revealed that although there is no set date yet, the principal photography of this feature film is expected to commence in September, of this year itself.

Other Tripti Dimri movies to release soon

Tripti will also be seen in a multi-starrer film named Animal soon, in which actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra will play leading roles. Qala, an upcoming Netflix Original film of the actor by the creators of Bulbbul, will feature Dimri opposite Babil, late actor Irrfan Khan’s son. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor's next releases include Jersey, in which he will be seen playing the lead role opposite Mrunal Thakur, very soon. Another upcoming project of the actor is Ronnie Scewvala and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna, which is set to release in 2023.

Tripti Dimri's good hair days

Tripti Dimri is an avid social media user who takes to the platforms very often. Interacting with her fans and followers there, she shares several photos from time to time. Tripti Dimri's Instagram recently saw her happily smiling away in a ‘good hair day’ post. “Good hair day calls for a lot of smiling pictures,” she wrote while sharing four selfies with smiling emojis.

Image: Tripti Dimri and Shahid Kapoor Instagram

