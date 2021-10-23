Bunty Aur Babli 2: First-look Of Rani Mukerji & Saif Ali Khan From The Film Out; See Pics

The makers and actors of the upcoming sequel film Bunty Aur Babli 2 are currently gearing up for its release. Production house YRF dropped the teaser of this much-awaited film earlier this week. While fans are eagerly waiting to watch the comedy-drama, YRF recently unveiled the first look of Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan's characters. The film also has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel to 2005 hit drama-comedy Bunty Aur Babli. Rani Mukherji is set to reprise her role as Babli after 15 years. The first look of the film had Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan in totally different avatars. The photo, has Saif Ali Khan as Rakesh, lifting an LPG cylinder. He wore a dirty brown t-shirt and a grey pyjama. On the other hand, the picture has Rani Mukherji as Vimmy, in a yellow saree while she measures Bunty's waist with a tape measure. The background of the photo has a house, which hints at their character's residence.

The w̶e̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ wait is over! Bunty is READY! Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer out on 25th October! Celebrate Bunty Aur Babli 2 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 pic.twitter.com/VyxrNw14QH — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 23, 2021

The production house also unveiled another look of Rani Mukherji in her colourful avatar. In the picture, Rani fashioned a vibrant purple coloured kurta and pants. She wore matching accessories, including a necklace, cap and earrings. The actor also had a red printed slingback hanging on her right shoulder. Sharing the photo, YRF wrote, "Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj is here."

Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj is here ❤️ Watch #BuntyAurBabli2 trailer on 25th October! Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 pic.twitter.com/FICoRX6aMr — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 23, 2021

Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser

The filmmakers unveiled Bunty Aur Babli 2's first teaser yesterday, on October 22, 2021. The teaser began with Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan reminiscing their former collaborations and expressing their excitement about reuniting after 12 years. As they get ready for a shoot, they are bamboozled to see new entrants barging into the frame. As Siddhant and Sharavri introduce themselves as the new Bunty and Babli, Saif and Rani yell at the director and leave the shot. The quirky teaser hinted at a clash between the two generations in the upcoming film.

It’s Bunty aur Babli vs Bunty aur Babli this time 🔥 TEASER OUT NOW. Trailer will be out on 25th October ♥️ Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 pic.twitter.com/odW5n6iLwf — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 22, 2021

The lead actors wrapped up their shoot in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi. The film was initially scheduled to release in June 2020. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is now set to hit the theatres on November 19, 2021. Varun V Sharma is helming the film while Aditya Chopra is bankrolling it.

Image: PR/Instagram/@buntyaurbabli2