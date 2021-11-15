'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Is A True Blue Family Movie: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji believes her upcoming feature "Bunty Aur Babli 2" is a quintessential family entertainer, a genre that has been overlooked by the Hindi film industry in the past few years.

The movie is a sequel to the 2005 Shaad Ali-directed blockbuster, which featured Mukerji and actor Abhishek Bachchan as the titular characters of con-artists.

In "Bunty Aur Babli 2", Bachchan has been replaced by Saif Ali Khan opposite the "Mardaani" actor.

Mukerji said the film, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), completely fits into the bracket of a "genuinely good and clean comedy" made for masses.

"We rarely make family entertainers today and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a true blue comedy that you can take your entire family to and enjoy laughing your hearts out with them. It's a quintessential Hindi film that everyone has missed for some time now and I'm confident that it will entertain audiences worldwide," the actor said in a statement.

Mukerji, 43, said the strength of "Bunty Aur Babli 2" is its humour and universal appeal, which is a rarity in the kind of films being made today.

In the film, Mukerji and Khan are pitted against the new con couple, played by "Gully Boy" breakout Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.

"It is a genuinely good, clean comedy that's also hard to come by and I had a blast working in this film. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is meant for all audiences, across all age groups and that's a rarity because the industry is not making such universal films these days. I hope our film makes people happy and they have an amazing time as they return to the cinemas," she added.

The film has been directed by Varun V Sharma, who had previously worked as an assistant director in YRF blockbusters "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai".

For now, Mukerji said she is thrilled that her daughter Adira, who had never seen any of her films before, has watched "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and loved the comedy.

Mukerji said she was touched that her latest work with YRF made her daughter, who will turn six next month, laugh so much.

"Nothing can beat this moment for me and my career. It was amazing to see her reaction to the film and what I have done on screen. She was laughing and rolling watching the mad comedy that we have done. I'm so happy that I could make her laugh. It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world to me," she said.

"Bunty Aur Babli 2" is set to be released on Friday.

(Image: PTI)

