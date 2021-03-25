'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Release Date Postponed Amid Second Wave Of Coronavirus

As a result of the Coronavirus second wave, the makers of the much-awaited film Bunty Aur Babli 2 have postponed the release date of the Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer. On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the news. Furthermore, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 have put a hold on the film's theatrical release because of the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 release date postponed

Ever since its inception back in December 2019, debutant director Varun V. Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been in the news for several reasons. While the film was initially slated to release in June 2020, its release date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After wrapping the upcoming crime comedy's shoot in September last year, it was scheduled to hit the big screen on April 23, 2021. Now, with the spike in COVID-19 cases in India lately, the makers of the film have decided to postpone its release date yet again.

Earlier today, i.e. March 25, 2021, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to break the news about the film's theatrical release being postponed to netizens. He wrote, "#BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... makers will announce the new release date later. #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi #Sharvari." Adarsh added, "Due to the spike in #Covid19 cases and the impact on the entertainment industry in #India, the makers have taken the call to push the release of #BuntyAurBabli2 ahead."

Due to the spike in #Covid19 cases and the impact on the entertainment industry in #India, #YRF has taken the call to push the release of #BuntyAurBabli2 ahead. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2021

A source close to the film also confirmed the same to Bollywood Hungama and said that when one has a big film at hand, it becomes important to release it at the correct time so that it can cater to a maximum number of audience. The source added saying big films will help to pull people to the theatres post the COVID-19 pandemic so one needs to be careful about their release dates because it is films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 that will greatly contribute towards doing so. Meanwhile, the spiritual sequel of the cult 2005 film will introduce the Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh as the new Bunty and Babli while Saif and Rani will essay the roles of the original and fan-favourite Bunty and Babli in the upcoming film.

