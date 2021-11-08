'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Title Track: Rani, Saif Recreate Magic, Fans Hail Bohemia's Rap

The reboot version of the franchise Bunty Aur Babli 2 that is slated to hit the screens on November 19, has left the fans curious. The second installment starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari, will pit two sets of con-artists from different generations against each other as they struggle to prove their mettle. As an ode to the film, the makers have released the title track, which has been sung by Siddharth Mahadevan, who is the son of the famous Shankar Mahadevan.

The title track has been written by Bohemia, who has also crooned the rap, and also features in Bunty Aur Babli 2 title track. The song has been composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 title track released

In a press statement, Rani, who plays the role of Babli in the forthcoming film, shared her thoughts, saying

"I think right from the moment YRF decided to make Bunty Aur Babli 2, they were sure that they would incorporate the title track from the original film even though our movie is completely rebooting the franchise. The original tune was the soul of the first film and it is the soul of the second too. It’s supremely catchy and it’s stood the test of time because everyone who is a lover of Hindi cinema loves this tune."

Fans of the film were delighted to hear the news and shared their thoughts after listening to it on YouTube. One of the users hailed the song and wrote, "This song is a proof that music isn't dead in Bollywood industry Afterall ... please make more of these beautiful songs."

Another fan of the film praised the title track and wrote, "Want Saif and Rani's romantic track plz yrf We wanna see their magical chemistry again."

One other user shared their thoughts, and wrote, "Bohemia king of desi hip hop.."

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared the poster of the title track on Instagram and wrote, "Ab hai Version 2 ki baari😎 #BuntyAurBabli2 title song is here! *Link in bio*Watch #BuntyAurBabli2 only in cinemas on 19th November."

IMAGE: Instagram/siddhantchaturvedi