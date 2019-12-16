Soni Razdan Proud Of Frame At Home When Mahesh Bhatt Reads The Preamble Of Constitution

Mahesh Bhatt protested against the Indian Parliament passing the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday. Not just did the veteran join Congress leaders to read the Constitution at the Dr BR Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai, he shot for another video doing the same. His actor-wife Soni Razdan expressed her pride at the symbols of various religions that were seen in the video that was shot at their home. The Raazi star said any religion not seen in the frame was also welcome at their house.

Sharing a screenshot from the video, Soni Razdan tweeted, “In this frame you can see the Bhagwat Geeta, a Christmas Tree and a frame that says Ya Ali Madat. Proud to say that’s my house and my dear husband reading out the preamble of the Constitution of India. My home ... My India. Any religion not seen in the frame is also welcome.”

In this frame you can see the Bhagwat Geeta, a Christmas Tree and a frame that says Ya Ali Madat. Proud to say that’s my house and my dear husband reading out the preamble of the Constitution of India. My home ... My India. Any religion not seen in the frame is also welcome 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GLCbmksFHa — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) December 16, 2019

For the uninitiated, Mahesh Bhatt was born to a Hindu father and Muslim mother. Soni Razdan, on the other hand, was born to a Hindu father and Christian mother. Earlier this year, R Madhavan was trolled for his home having symbols of various relgions in a picture he shared with his son and father.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt on Sunday, had tweeted, “We the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC.( At Ambedkar’s abode . After reading the Preamble of our Constitution.)“ Along with pictures from the protests at Ambedkar’s memorial, another video of him taking a pledge to uphold the values of the Constitution while expressing his objection to the Citizenship Amendment act surfaced. Before Bhatt, Soni too had expressed her strong objection against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

We the people of India , having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC.( At Ambedkar’s abode . After reading the Preamble of our Constitution.) ⁦@ShashiTharoor⁩ ⁦@JhaSanjay⁩ ⁦@mathewmantony⁩ pic.twitter.com/OsFoagg3PI — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 15, 2019

Thanks @MaheshNBhatt for taking this pledge and kicking off a national campaign against Citizenship Amendment.



Let's all take this pledge and invite another person to defend our constitution and boycott CAB based NRC.



I begin with @pbhushan1 pic.twitter.com/82qKR9gnDW — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, protests against the CAA turned violent in various parts of the country. The face-off between Jamia Millia students and Delhi Police drew heated reactions from Bollywood stars. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote that he was ‘deeply disturbed.’ Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Violence is not a tool to make our country better. We are a democracy and we have the power to exercise our fundamental rights in a rightful manner. What the students faced has shaken me and my heart goes out to them and I protest the way the situation was handled.” “However, I’m also shocked seeing how the protest turned violent. Let’s aim to make our country better through dialogue, debate and dissent and keep our faith in democracy alive,” she added. Manoj Bajpayee, Riteish Deshmukh, Swara Bhasker, Nimrat Kaur, Hansal Mehta and many other stars also reacted to it. Here are their tweets:

