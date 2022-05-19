Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shimmers In Pink Again; Aaradhya, Abhishek Join Her

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan created magic at Cannes 2022 as she made her first red carpet appearance on Wednesday, May 18. After stealing the limelight at the event, the actor was also in attendance at the after-event party event along with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Expressing her love for pink again after the first look at the film festival, the former Miss World played with shimmer as she graced the event.

Aishwarya Rai poses with Aaradhya and Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a stunning pink designer gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Shinning bright, she brought her ace glitzy game in body-hugging attire which was topped with a matching jacket. Meanwhile, her daughter Aaradhya was seen clad in a red frock and Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The elite Bachchan trio walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the after-party and posed happily for the cameras. Take a look at it below:

Floral outfits can never go out of style and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved the statement true with her extravagant black gown at her first red carpet appearance. Adorned by flowers, the Bollywood beauty walked gracefully at the French Riviera. The Bollywood diva's stunning ensemble was also designed by fashion giants Dolce & Gabbana. The exaggerated floral detailing was accentuated with a thigh-high slit. Aishwarya Rai attended the screening of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick with actor Eva Longoria.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longorio attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/tntAr61RZI — #CannesFestival (@21metgala) May 18, 2022

Prior to this, she grabbed the eyeballs in a hot pink Valentino suit as her first outfit of the festival. Aishwarya went for a monochrome look as she opted for matching heels and pink lips.

Upon touchdown at the French Riviera, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was gifted with a beautiful bouquet by the officials. She caught the attention of paparazzi outside the airport alongside daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan, where the trio briefly greeted fans and posed for the cameras. In the viral photos, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen sharing an infectious smile as she held the flower bouquet. Meanwhile, Aishwarya kept her daughter close while striking vivid poses.

For the public appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sparkled in a Falguni Shane Peacock coat which was matched with black trousers. On the other hand, Aaradhya and Abhishek were seen clad in pink and blue sweatshirts respectively. Take a look at it here: