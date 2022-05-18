The inauguration ceremony of the Indian Pavillion is underway at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film festival. Representing the country, notable personalities with the likes of Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur and more attended the event and candidly shared their thoughts on the festival and the future of Indian cinema. Joining them was the Union minister Anurag Thakur who teased the global audience about the upcoming 'excellency of Indian cinema' that they will witness at the film festival.

This year, six Indian films will premiere at Cannes 2022 namely R Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambi Effect, Nikhil Mahajan's Godavari, Achal Mishra's Dhuin, Biswajeet Bora's Boomba Ride, Jayaraj's Tree Full of Parrots and Shankar Shrikumar's Alpha Beta Gamma.

Anurag Thakur inaugurates India pavilion Cannes 2022

Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Indian Pavillion at the 75th edition of the film festival along with music maestro AR Rahman and other notable celebrities representing the country at the global event. During the inauguration ceremony, the I&B Minister addressed the people and talked about the significance of the festival for Indian cinema.

In his address, the Union Minister teased the content and talent from India that will be showcased to the global audience. He said, ''At Marché du Film, this yr India intends to give the global audience a flavour of the country's cinematic excellence, technological prowess, rich culture & illustrious heritage of storytelling.''

He also talked about celebrating the diplomatic ties between India and France that date back to 75 years. Furthermore, he went on to talk about the growing and excelling film industry of the country. He said,

''From wall painting to texts, from televisions to theatres and from reels to virtual reality, we can proudly say that 'we not only have the film industry but we have cinema'. Creativity, excellence and innovation in Indian cinema have dwelled hand-in-hand with sensitive treatment of subjects of social and national importance. While reflecting the values, beliefs and experiences of the Indian people, Indian cinema has also showcased their hopes, dreams and achievements.''

The Union Minister also added how the film industry stayed grounded to the Indian roots and preserved the age-old stories as the Indian filmmakers are innovating in their art of storytelling through the use of technology. He also pointed out that the Indian film industry is the world's largest film industry with over 2000 films being produced every year.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@PIB_India