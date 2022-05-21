Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Skips Day 4 Red Carpet, Rocks Beige Outfit At Formal Dinner

Actor Deepika Padukone brought immense pride to India after being selected as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who is known to make a style statement at various events, has been grabbing eyeballs with her outfits on the red carpet. After experimenting with eye-catching outfits, the Padmaavat star ditched her Day 4 red carpet appearance.

Deepika, who has been shining in several breathtaking looks, instead attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner during the film festival. For the formal dinner, the actor made another statement with her edgy look at the party held on Friday night. The artiste impressed fans in a mini dress.

Deepika Padukone ditches red carpet to attend formal dinner

The actor, who was recently selected as House Ambassador of Louis Vuitton, made heads turn in a beige mini jacket dress which she paired with leather boots. Deepika donned the jacket dress on top of a printed white shirt adorned with multi-coloured floral patterns. Keeping her makeup subtle, the 36-year-old star completed her looks in beachy waves.

Deepika accessorised her looks with a pair of dark brown leather boots with high heels, a maroon Louis Vuitton shoulder bag with chained details, and a chunky chain-link necklace.

Though the star has not shared pictures of her looks from the dinner, fans were quick to circulate the pictures online.

For her look on Day 3, Deepika looked like a complete stunner on the Cannes red carpet in her Louis Vuitton red gown. She completed her look with a statement neckpiece. Husband Ranveer Singh was thrilled by her look and wrote in the comments section, "killing me."

On the first day, Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a gold and black saree by Sabyasachi at the opening ceremony. This time, Cannes is celebrating Indian cinema. India has been chosen as the first ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche du Cinema.

This year, six films from India are being screened at the Cannes Film Market. These include Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Hindi, English, Tamil), Godavari (Marathi), Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Boomba Ride (Mishing), Dhuin (Maithili) and Niraye Thathakalulla Maram (Malayalam).