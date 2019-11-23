IN PICTURES | Riteish Deshmukh's Son Riaan's Lion King-themed Birthday Bash

Riteish and Genelia D'Souza's son Riaan turned five today. The couple hosted a Lion King-themed birthday party for their son, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities and their kids. Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also attended the party along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Among the celebs seen in the photos include Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma with her son Ahil, Mira Rajput Kapoor along with her kids, Misha and Zain Kapoor, Rani Mukherji with her daughter Adira, Vivek Oberoi with his kids and Esha Deol with her daughters. Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara was also spotted on a Ferris wheel at the party. The theme of the party was the Disney film Lion King which is widely popular with kids.

Have a look at the photos of all who attended the birthday party:

The Riteish-Genelia story

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza got married in 2012 in a traditional Maharashtrian as well as a church ceremony after being in a relationship for almost a decade. The couple became proud parents to Riaan in 2014, while their younger son, Rahyl, was born in 2016. Both the actors often post adorable pictures of their family on social media. Genelia D'Souza had posted a photo of herself with Riaan last year on his birthday and captioned the post with love for her son.

Take a look at Genelia's heartwarming post for son Riaan's birthday:

