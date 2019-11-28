Celebrating Prateik Babbar's Birthday With Some Of His Best Movies Till Now

Prateik Babbar is an Indian Bollywood actor who made his debut with the movie Jaane Tu….Ya Jaane Na. The movie did moderately well at the box office. The actor is known for his performances in movies like Dhobi Ghat and My Friend Pinto. He was last seen in the movie Chhichhore teaming up with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. On the occasion of Prateik Babbar’s birthday, here are some of the noted works of the actor.

Dhobi Ghat

Dhobi Ghat released in 2010. The movie features Prateik Babbar in a pivotal role alongside Aamir Khan. It is the story about the lives of four people intersecting in Mumbai: a washer-man who wants to become an actor, a banker-turned-photographer, a painter looking for inspiration, and a newly-married immigrant who journals her experiences on home video. The movie did moderately well at the box office.

My Friend Pinto

My Friend Pinto features Prateik Babbar and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. The movie released in 2011. It failed to perform well at the box office, however, Prateik gained a critical appreciation for his performance.

Also Read| Prateik Babbar Shares Throwback Photo Of His Father Raj Babbar

Dum Maaro Dum

Prateik Babbar collaborated with stars like Abhishek Bachchan and Rana Duggabati for the movie Dum Maaro Dum. The movie released in 2011. Prateik was widely appreciated for his performance in the movie. It is a story about how a corrupt police officer entrusts the task of apprehending drug-dealers.

Also Read| Smita Patil: Prateik Babbar's Emotional Post On The Actor's Birthday

Baaghi 2

Baaghi 2 is one of the biggest hits of Prateik Babbar. He was seen in a pivotal role alongside Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The movie released in 2011. It is one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. In the career trajectory of Prateik, it is one of the popular critical and commercial success.

Also Read| FIRST PICTURES: Prateik Babbar Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Sanya Sagar In A Private Ceremony

Chhichhore

Chhichhore is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. The movie features Prateik Babbar alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie did extremely well at the box office. It is a movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Also Read| Prateik Babbar Booked For Rash Driving After He Allegedly Rammed Into A Two-Wheeler In Goa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.