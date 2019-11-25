Celina Jaitly’s Throwback Pictures From Her Beauty Pageant Days

Celina Jaitly is currently the United Nations Equality Champion. She recently visited the UN headquarters in New York. Jaitly made her Bollywood debut in 2003 alongside Fardeen Khan in Janasheen. Celina Jaitly is a former Miss India who was awarded the title of the fourth runner-up at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. She often treats her fans and followers with throwback pictures from her pageant days.

See pictures

This year marked the 18th year since she was crowned Miss India. Celina Jaitly shared a throwback picture of herself with the Miss India crown and a sash in January. The picture sees her in minimal makeup, looking gorgeous in a traditional Indian saree.

Back in 2015, Celina Jaitly shared a throwback picture of the moment when she was crowned Miss India Universe in 2001. She stated that the moment was made special because she was being crowned by fellow pageant contestant and Bollywood actor Lara Dutta. Jaitly won the Miss India Universe title and went on to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant in 2001.

In the month of December the same year, Celina Jaitly shared a picture from the swimwear round of Miss Universe 2001. Celina was seen sporting an orange coloured two-piece swimwear, as she competed for the coveted crown. At the end of the pageant, Celina was declared the fourth runner up.

Celina Jaitley posed with fellow Miss India winners after they were sashed. Apart from Celina being crowned Miss India Universe 2001, Sara Corner was crowned Miss India World, while the title of Miss India Asia-Pacific 2001 was won by Maheshwari Thyagrajan. All the three ladies were dressed in bronze coloured gowns for the final event of Miss India beauty pageant.

In May 2018, Celina shared a rare picture of herself with her mother after she won the Miss India Universe beauty pageant. She was seen smiling at the camera while her mother stood beside her, in the picture. Celina was also seen sporting the Miss India Universe crown and the sash.

