Chak De India Cast: Where Are The Girls Now And What Are They Up To?

The film Chak De India completed 13 years since its release. The film is directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra, with screenplay by Jaideep Sahni. The movie also introduced the Indian audiences to 16 new female leads that dazzled the audiences with their performances. But where are they now professionally? Take a look-

Vidya Malvade as Vidya Sharma

Ator Vidya Malvade played the role of Vidya Sharma in the film, who was a team member from Madhya Pradesh. The last movie she was seen in was Heartbeats in 2017. After that, she was seen in a few TV series. In her interview with Hindustan Times, she mentioned that she was keeping herself busy by travelling.

Anaitha Nair as Aliya Bose

Anaitha Nair played the role of Aliya Bose who was a team member from West Bengal. She was last seen in the movie Force. As evident from her social media handle, she is now based in Hongkong and is a hairdresser.

Tanya Abrol as Balbir Kaur

Tanya Abrol played the role of Balbir Kaur who was a team member from Punjab. She was last seen in the 2016 film Aatishbaazi Ishq. She has also appeared in a few TV shows CID and Palampur Express.

Shilpa Shukla as Bindiya Naik

Shilpa Shukla played the role of Bindiya Naik who was a team member from Maharashtra. She was last seen in the film 2019 film Love. She is a very famous actor and has made appearances in many TV shows. She is currently residing in India and is still working in the film industry.

Arya Menon as Gul Iqbal Uttar Pradesh

Arya Menon played the role of Gul Iqbal who was a team member from Uttar Pradesh. She was last seen in the film Ade Nuvvu Ade Nenu in the year 2013. She is no longer acting.

Shubhi Mehta as Gunjan Lakhani

Shubhi Mehta played the role of Gunjan Lakhani who was a team member from Andhra Pradesh. After this movie, she was seen in Aamras: The Sweet Taste of Friendship (2009) and Forever and a Day (2013). Reportedly, she has not signed any new projects and has given up acting.

Chitrashi Rawat as Komal Chautala

Chitrashi Rawat played the role of Komal Chautala who was a team member from Haryana. She was last seen in the TV series Shankar Jaikishan 3 in 1 as Simple Kapoor. In her interview with Hindustan Times, she mentioned that she would be part of Box Cricket League now.

Kimi Laldawla as Mary Ralte

Kimi Laldawla played the role of Mary Ralte. This was her only movie as she did not sign any new projects after this.

Masochon Zimik as Molly Zimik

Masochon Zimik played the role of Molly Zimik. This was her only film. No further information has become public since.

Sandia Furtado as Nethra Reddy

Sandia Furtado played the role of Nethra Reddy. This was her only film. As per her private social media handle, she is an EY practitioner.

Nichola Sequeira as Nichola Sequeira

Nichola Sequeira played the role of Nichola Sequeira. This was her only film. She hasn't been seen in the film industry since then.

Sagarika Ghatge as Preeti Sabarwal

Sagarika Ghatge played the role of Preeti Sabarwal from Chandigarh. She was last seen in Naa Miley - Hum (2011). She has been married to Zaheer Khan since November 23, 2017. The actor also mentioned in an interview with Hindustan Times that she was looking forward to doing new work soon.

Kimberly Miranda as Rachna Prasad

Kimberly Miranda played the role of Rachna Prasad. This was her only film and she wasn't seen in any new projects since then.

Seema Azmi as Rani Dispotta

Seema Azmi played the role of Rani Dispotta. She was last seen in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015). Her role was very well commended. She is still working in the industry.

Raynia Mascerhanas as Raynia Fernandes

Raynia Mascerhanas played the role of Raynia Fernandes. This was her only film and there is no information available about her current life.

Nisha Nair as Soimoi Kerketa

Nisha Nair played the role of Soimoi Kerketa. This was her only film and there is no information available about her current life.

Promo Pic Credit: Tanya Abrol's Instagram

