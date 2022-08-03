Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma To Fly To Leeds For Intense Bowling Training, Claims Report

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her forthcoming sports drama film Chakda Xpress and the 34-year-old has been undergoing intensive training sessions for the same. If the reports are to be believed, the PK actor will be heading to Leeds, a city in England, for training. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of former Indian women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami in the biopic and the actor kicked off the hoot a few days before.

Anushka Sharma to fly to Leeds for Intensive Bowling Training

As per a report by Mid-Day, Anushka is scheduled to leave for Leeds later this month with her trainer. The report further stated that the training will take place for 2 weeks and the actor will focus on improving her bowling skills during the course. A source revealed that Anushka had a fair amount of training and she is leaving no stones unturned to become Jhulan on screen. The source added, "She will fly to Leeds in mid-August to work with her coach to pick up Jhulan’s style of bowling."

The source went on to state, "The cricketer is known to be one of the fastest women bowlers, and it won’t be easy to emulate that. Anushka will train till August-end, after which Prosit will resume his place behind the camera. The second schedule will go on till September."

Women have to go that extra mile: Anushka Sharma

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Anushka even opened up about her prep for the film. She said,

"A film of this scale needed tremendous prep in all departments. It is a delightful script that intends to make strong statements. It is a fact that women have to go that extra mile to earn their place in this patriarchal world. Jhulan Goswami’s life is testimony to the fact that she carved her own destiny, and fought for every inch of the spotlight and recognition."

In the forthcoming film, the Sanju actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It marks the comeback of Anushka Sharma on the silver screens after a long hiatus of four years.

Image: Twitter/Anushka