After striking a chord with a slew of popular tracks, makers of upcoming sports drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui released another soulful track Maafi. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The song Maafi is extra special as it has been cooned by none other than Ayushmann Khaurrana along with the dynamic duo of Sachin-Jigar.

The film is a unique love story that challenges norms and brings social taboo topics to the forefront. Also starring Leena Sharma, Ssumier Pasricha, Col. Ravi Sharma, Anav Dua, and Aarav Dua in supporting roles, Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui will hit theatres on December 10, 2021. The song showcases a montage of all the happy stills showing Ayushmann and Vaani smitten in love and how they spend some quality time together.

Maafi from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is out now

Going by the song, it seems Ayushmann is seeking an apology for all that he has done to his relationship with Vaani in the film. The song begins with Ayushmann standing with Vaani at the entrance of a hospital in Chandigarh and how they eventually leave the place silently. The powerful lyrics and Ayushmann’s soul-touching voice are set to hit the strings in the heart of the viewers. Ayushmann shared the song on Instagram and wrote, “Nothing breaks like the #Maafi song out now: link in bio #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, in cinemas on Dec 10th.”

The film's trailer showcases the quirky love story of gym trainer Manu and Zumba instructor Maanvi Brar. It opens up with the duo crossing paths in a gym, which has been rented out equally to them, with Manu's romance awakening after he witnesses Kapoor's Zumba sessions. Chaos ensues when Maanvi is revealed to be a trans woman. Produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures, it will release next month.

The film's shooting commenced in Chandigarh last year, keeping in line with all the COVID-19 restrictions. The film's first look posters came out earlier this month, wherein Ayushmann and Vaani can be seen in a lip-locked pose. “This the season of sass, drama, and AASHIQUI", Vaani wrote at that time.

