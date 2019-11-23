Charlie's Angels: Audience Reviews Of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott & Ella Balinska's Film

After a successful run of Charlie’s Angel in 2000 and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in 2003, the reboot or third instalment to the franchise has arrived. The new Charlie’s Angel stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the new generation of Angels. They are working for a private detective agency, as the original one. The plot revolves around a systems engineer, who blows the whistle on a dangerous technology. Then Charlie's Angels from across the globe are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect society. It also stars Patrick Stewart, Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo. Elizabeth Banks directs the action comedy film. It has received mostly positive reviews from the viewers. Read to know.

Charlie’s Angels audience review

I have never seen a movie where EVERY actor was so energetically on point, joyously in character, AND quite clearly having sooo much fun for the ENTIRE film. #CharliesAngles is one of the best movies I’ve seen all year and I 100% recommend. — Andi Lane (@andilanedm) November 15, 2019

Elizabeth Banks did a fine job with #CharliesAngels. Who would expect? It's tight & packed with lots of action, humor & getting it done right in 2019. KStew was d standout. Highly entertaining. — Joseph E. (@PopBuffJoseph) November 14, 2019

#CharliesAngels was SOOOOOO good! And Kristen Stewart was my fave. Hands down. Really hoping they make another one! 🙏🏼 — Taylor Gue (@Taylor_Gue) November 14, 2019

I’m gonna be honest, last year I wasn’t expecting much of this... But oh my, it is SO WORTHY of you watching it! Kristen, Naomi and Ella work so good together, so many laugh-out-loud moments. The outfits were amazing. Kristen’s unstoppable as Sabina 😍 #CharliesAngels pic.twitter.com/mgKplEVDdO — |Kristen| (@bellaxkristen) November 15, 2019

#CharliesAngels WOWWWWW WOW it’s a must watch that deserves a sequel!!!! Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, and Kristen Stewart were everythingggggggg too cute I want to watch it again — MK (@Muneera_Kanoo) November 14, 2019

CHARLIE’S ANGELS: The biggest surprise of the year. Wholly entertaining & non-stop fun from beginning to end. A kick-ass action comedy that celebrates female empowerment. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, & Ella Balinska are terrific together. #KristenStewart #CharliesAngels pic.twitter.com/pa2GxBSYEi — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) November 12, 2019

Saw #CharliesAngels today and it was amazing. Better than expected. And goddamnit I want to marry kristen stewart...💕 @CharliesAngels — Devon Rose (@dev4wrd) November 14, 2019

The new angels are just amazing and they had such great chemistry.



Kristen is such a beautiful chameleon and so undeniably funny, Ella blew me away with her fight scenes (she’s so cool!!!) and Naomi’s clumsiness is hilarious and endearing 🥰 #charliesangels — 𝔠𝔞𝔯 (@_babytotoro) November 13, 2019

Expectations for #CharliesAngels were high going in but it succeeded immensely. From nods to the original 70’s Angels all the way to 2000-era references - it maintained the heart of Charlie’s Angels being an united story that brought on new generations of women @ElizabethBanks — Bryan Keith (@bryankeith560) November 14, 2019

Had a blast watching #CharliesAngels! Lots of action, gorgeousness and badassery from the whole cast. But you know who looks like she’s having the most fun? #KristenStewart She’s the comic relief we didn’t know we needed. Steals the show! pic.twitter.com/lmzVHd3UFn — Kit Bowen (@TheMovieKit) November 12, 2019

Trailer

