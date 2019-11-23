The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Charlie's Angels: Audience Reviews Of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott & Ella Balinska's Film

Bollywood News

Charlie’s Angel stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the new generation of Angels. Read to know the audience reviews of the film.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Charlie's Angels

After a successful run of Charlie’s Angel in 2000 and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in 2003, the reboot or third instalment to the franchise has arrived. The new Charlie’s Angel stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the new generation of Angels. They are working for a private detective agency, as the original one. The plot revolves around a systems engineer, who blows the whistle on a dangerous technology. Then Charlie's Angels from across the globe are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect society. It also stars Patrick Stewart, Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo. Elizabeth Banks directs the action comedy film. It has received mostly positive reviews from the viewers. Read to know.

Also Read | Hollywood Movies To Watch On November 15: Charlie's Angels, Ford V Ferrari & More

Charlie’s Angels audience review

Also Read | Charlie's Angels: Check Out The Recap Of The Two Comedy-dramas

Also Read | Charlize Theron On Bombshell: It Was A Dream Come True For Me

 

Trailer

Also Read | Kristen Stewart Talks About Her Latest Movie Charlie's Angels

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG