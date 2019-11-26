Charlie's Angels: Top 3 Bollywood Actors Who Can Feature In The Hindi Remake

The third instalment of the most awaited series titled Charlie's Angels released on Monday November 25. The star cast boasts of popular actors like Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, who have reportedly aced their roles in the series. Fans were more than excited to watch Charlie's Angels come back on screen again. While the audience was more than excited to see the young millennials stars in the high-octane drama series, let us take a look at some of the top Bollywood actors, who can ace the characters in Hindi remake of Charlie's Angels (if ever one is made!). Take a look-

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is known for her elegant and classy nature. She has proved her tenacity in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. Known to be one of the most renowned Bollywood actors, she has starred in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. She can be seen performing some outstanding stunts in the movie. When it comes to her acting skills, Deepika Padukone has aced the role in various movies, and we can definitely say that she can ace the Hindi remake of Charlie's Angels as well.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is well known for her perfectly toned body and her mesmerising eyes. And this is what makes Katrina Kaif one of the best Bollywood actors to feature in the Hindi remake of Charlie's Angels. She has worked hard in her acting career and established herself as an A-lister in the film industry. We have already seen her perform high-action sequence in films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bang Bang. The star can definitely be an addition to the popular Hollywood franchise.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma may have been off the limelight and spending some quality time with her husband, Virat Kohli. Fans are excited to see the actor in the remake of Charlie's Angels. Anushka Sharma's sweet personality and classy moves make her one of the most loved Bollywood actors.

