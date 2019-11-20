The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Chehre: Makers Release Clarification Statement On Kriti Kharbanda's Exit From The Film

Bollywood News

After Chehre makers asked Kriti Kharbanda to exit the film given her 'tantrums' they released an official statement on Twitter about the same. Read below-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kriti Kharbanda

After Chehre makers asked Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda to exit the film given her 'tantrums' and the team's mismanagement of dates, the makers of the much-anticipated film have released an official statement confirming that Kharbanda indeed is not a part of the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer. In a tweet, Anand Motion pictures stated that the duo has agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note. Read their tweet below-

READ: After Kriti Kharbanda Asked To Exit 'Chehre', This Actress Likely To Be Roped In?

Makers release an official statement: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

Meanwhile, just a few hours back, news surfaced that after Kharbanda's exit, Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande has been asked to fill in her shoes. Reportedly, she was narrated the script and has given a verbal nod. But, there is no official confirmation of sorts. This is the actress's third film in Bollywood, as prior to this she will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3

READ: Kriti Kharbanda Confirms Her Relationship With Her Pagalpanti Co-star Pulkit Samrat

Directed by Rumi Jafry, the movie is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing a lawyer, while Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a business tycoon. The movie is set to release on April 24, 2020. Earlier, first look poster of the film was released.

READ: Kriti Kharbanda: Best Traditional Looks Of The Housefull 4 Actor

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG