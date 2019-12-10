Chhapaak Trailer: Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey's Film Will Give You Goosebumps

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey starrer 'Chhapaak' trailer is out and it will sure give you goosebumps. The 2 minute 20 second trailer shows the story of Malti (Deepika Padukone) who was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005. Through her story, the film 'Chhapaak' makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India, the medico-legal-social state of affairs that transpires after the acid has been hurled and the face is irreparably burnt. "This will be my most special film. I'm lost for words," Deepika said at the trailer launch.

Powerful dialogues in the trailer like: "Acid bikta hi kyun hai. Agar bikta nahin to phikta bhi nahin" will leave you numb. One user wrote on Twitter: "Deepika's genius isn't just visible in the breakdown scene, but the little gestures she does...The flinch when the child screams at her, how she looks at her distressed father, how her body language gradually changes throughout...Brilliant stuff"

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone, Govind Singh Sandhu, and Meghna Gulzar, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

About the film

In an interview with Facebook, Deepika said, "Last year, when I was looking at scripts, I wasn't emotionally ready to do this sort of a film. I was really looking at doing a love story. Meghna walked into the office and took me through the story. In five minutes of speaking with her, I knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to do next. Something about Meghna herself, Laxmi's story and Meghna's conviction in this film... It was very similar to Piku. In just five minutes of meeting the director, I knew that this is the film I wanted to do," she added. Deepika said the film was Laxmi Agarwal's "story of her journey, struggle, triumph and the human spirit".

