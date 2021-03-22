'Chhichhore' Box Office Collection: How Much Did The Film Earn In Its Theatrical Run?

Chhichhore is a 2019 Hindi language comedy-drama film. It features an ensemble cast consisting of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin amongst others. The film received critical acclaim for the story, the direction, and also acting. It has also received five nominations at the 65th Filmfare Awards. Chhichhore was released in theatres on September 9, 2021.

Chhichhore Box Office Collection

The 2019 hit film was released on 2050 screens. The theme song of the film alone cost Rs. 90 crores. According to Box Office India, the film grossed Rs. 6.9 crores on its first day and Rs. 66.63 crores overall in its first week. Chhichhore budget was set at Rs. 53 Crores. It earned Rs. 51.08 Crores in the first worldwide weekend collection. The movie crossed Rs 150 crore mark within a month of its release. The news of the same was announced by the filmmakers. The movie also became the eighth highest-grossing movie of 2019, earning a spot amongst big names like Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and War, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, etc.

Chhichhore movie plot

Chhichhore movie opens with the present-day situation faced by Anirudh aka Anni. His and Maya's (played by Shraddha Kapoor) son Raghav decides to end his life after he is not accepted in one of the institutions of his choice. Fearing he will be labelled a loser he attempts suicide but is soon found and rushed to the hospital. Raghav's father begins to narrate the story of his college days and his group of 'loser' friends. The narration in the film goes back and forth between the past and the present. The movie deals with the issues of peer pressure, heavy expectations set by the parents and the society, the struggles of a student to be the ace, etc.

The movie was widely acknowledged by the masses and critics alike. It received an average of 3.5 out of five stars from leading newspapers and critics. The story regardless of its predictability stuck a chord with the masses. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor were praised for their performances in the film.