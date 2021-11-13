Children's Day Special: List Of Child Actors Who Made It Big In Bollywood

First, they caught the attention of the people as cute petite child actors, bringing their innocence to the big screen. In the process, the actors managed to garner high appreciation from the fans. They were indeed born to be stars, who were each enough to show a glimpse of their stunning talent quite early. The film industry boasts a handful of child artists who continue to leave their mark in the glamourous world.

As we celebrate the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, also Children's Day, let's take a look at these young actors in Bollywood, who went on to be successful actors.

Child actors in Bollywood

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan As A Child Artist In 47 year ago release YAADON KI BARAT pic.twitter.com/sPF0pyeEPW — Subhash Shirdhonkar (@4331Subhash) November 3, 2021

Also known as ‘Perfectionist’ Khan, Aamir showed his stunning acting skills when at a very young age in the 1973's classic film, Yaadon Ki Barat. The actor is now considered to be the most bankable and iconic star in the entertainment industry. The choice of his films surprises the audience, however, he surely knows his work the best. The list of memorable films includes Dhoom 3, 3 Idiots, Ghajini, Taare Zameen Par among others.

Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani has portrayed younger versions of several actors including Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. He made his acting debut with Mr. India, that released in 1987. The child actor then went on to appear in films like Chaalbaaz, Shahenshah, Insaniyat, and many more. As a grownup, the actor was featured in Masti. Since then he went on to act in a string of commercially successful movies.

Sridevi

Sridevi In Her Childhood pic.twitter.com/qM5saA6wIo — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) February 28, 2018

Late actor Sridevi was a child artist who appeared in numerous Tamil and Telugu films. In regional films, she has featured mythological characters. The late actor got a break in the Hindi film industry with Solvan Saawan in the year 1979. Since then she has starred in numerous notable films.

Neetu Singh

Neetu Kapoor reminisces good old days as child artist, shares video from Do Kaliyaan || SnowflakeYT || ig_sfg || SnowflakeYT || Sonu8726 pic.twitter.com/Ax6wCk83Yc — Sonu Kumar (SNOWFLAKE) (@SFG_pubg) May 6, 2021

Neetu Singh's first film was 1968's release Do Kaliyaan, which was a remake of the Hollywood classic The Parent Trap. The actor had essayed a double role. The actor won the hearts of the audience with her charm and innocence. She went on to appear in films like Waris, Pavitra Paapi as a child artist, before her debut as an adult in Yaadon Ki Baraat.

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Khemu as a Child Artist... he was so good in Raja Hindustani and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/D3hknCMgGH — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) May 13, 2020

Kunal Kemmu first appeared in Doordarshan's Gul Gulshan Gulfaan at the age of 4. Since then, he has been featured in a string of films like Sir, Raja Hindustani, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. Kunal made his debut as an adult in the year 2005 in Jaanat. Since then, he has appeared in numerous films and won the hearts of the audience with consistent effort and hard work.

Urmila Matondkar

My childhood crush and forever... the one and only Urmila Matondkar @UrmilaMatondkar ❤ pic.twitter.com/emKNNpwkyV — iklash (@iklash) May 12, 2021

Urmila Matondkar made her acting debut in 1981's release Kalyug. However, she was noticed as a child actor for her role in Shekhar Kapur’s heartwarming 1983's release Masoom. She has appeared in several hit films and was also considered one of the most sought out actors in terms of performance-oriented characters. The list of her memorable work includes Pinjar, Bhoot, Rangeela, and Ek Haseena Thi.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani Childhood Photo when she was 10 Years Old :) @ihansika pic.twitter.com/5yW1rGlAA4 — MY HANSIKA MOTWANI (@hansika_lover) May 29, 2013

Hansika Motwani's transformation from a bubbly child dancing around Hrithik Roshan in Koi Mil Gaya to a glamourous woman did not go unnoticed. She continues to appear in numerous Tollywood films and has become a household name in the country.

Image: Twitter/@filmy_farhan/@SFG_pubg/@4331subhash