Chunky Panday Recalls His Courtship Days With Bhavana, Reveals Who Said 'I Love You' First

While the camaraderie between Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana Panday in Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was loved by the viewers, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor recently spilt the beans on his love story with Bhavana. In his latest interview with Free Press Journal, the 58-year-old revealed how he met his wife and said that neither of them has still said "I Love You" to each other. In addition to that, Chunky also recalled their courtship days and shared how he used to visit Delhi frequently just to meet her.

Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Panday's first date with him was "set up"

Chunky Panday tied the knot with ladylove Bhavana Panday back in January 1998 after being in a relationship with her for a while. In his recent interview, the Housefull 4 star took a stroll down memory lane and revealed that they first met each other at Delhi's Ghungroo discotheque. He also shared that Bhavna’s college friend, Ivy George, played cupid for her.

Speaking about the initial days of their relationship, Chunky said that when Bhavana gave him her number, he couldn't note it down anywhere, but he was fortunately good with numbers. He revealed that after calling her up when he was in Delhi a month later, he came to know that she had flown abroad and thought that was the end of their love story. However, he then realised that she had gone out of India only for a few months to train for becoming an air hostess with Lufthansa. Later, upon getting to know from a common friend that Bhavana was in Mumbai and was staying at Leela Hotel, Chunky revealed that he called up the hotel and asked for her room number to hang out with her and her girlfriends like "crazy youngsters".

Spilling the beans on their first-ever date, Chunky Panday stated that it was set up by her friends as they visited him on the sets of his film, Tirchi Topiwale. He also recalled borrowing his brother's convertible BMW to take the girls for a drive to impress them. Despite being in love, the celebrity couple still hasn't said "I love you", stated Chunky because according to him, it's understood that they love each other.

Elaborating further on how he proposed to Ananya Pandy's mother for marriage, the Abhay actor revealed when Bhavana took a long flight to Germany, he realised that he couldn't live without her. Thus, when she returned from her trip, he flew to Delhi and took her to the Bukhara Restaurant in Maurya Hotel back in the day and went down on one knee while she instantly said "Yes".

Promo Image Source: Chunky Pandey Instagram