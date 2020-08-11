Chunky Panday Was Banned Before His First Film Released? Actor Spills The Beans

Chunky Panday is gearing up for the web series Abhay 2, which will portray the actor in a negative role of a psychopath killer on the loose, being chased by Kunal Kemmu's character Abhay. As the series is nearing its release date of August 14, 2020, Panday has been busy doing the promotions by giving various interviews. During an interview with Mumbai Mirror recently, The Housefull franchise actor revealed that he was banned from the industry before his first film ever released.

Chunky Panday got banned before his first film?

While speaking in the interview, Chunky shared that he was banned before the release of his first film which was titled Aag Hi Aag. The actor went on to explain that while they were filming Aag Hi Aag, the film industry went on a strike and those who continued the shooting were blacklisted from working again. The film also featured Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha, who had too many films in their kitty back then and thus, the axe fell on the newcomer Chunky Panday. But, the ban was lifted in a week after his producer Pahlaj Nihalani intervented.

In the interview, Chunky went on to share his journey in the film industry, sharing that the film Tezaab was first offered to Govinda. Panday's character of Aakhri Pasta from the Housefull franchise has evidently been loved by many of his fans, while giving an insight about that character, the actor shared that he had been modelled based on Sujit Kumar's character from The Great Gambler.

Since a past few years, Chunky has evidently taken a departure from his staple comedy roles and ventured out into much serious territories with his characters. This year around too, Panday had an extensive film schedule which has now been put off by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, the actor has straight-up denied the rumours of playing Ananya's father in the film Fighter which also features Vijay Decerakonda. While talking about Ananya, Chunky shared that he wished for her to become a doctor just like his parents, but she chose to follow his footsteps and he was extremely proud when she bagged a Filmfare award.

