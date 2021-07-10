Chunky Panday's Mother Passes Away; Ananya Panday, Neelam Kothari Pay Last Respects

Housefull fame Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday passed away on Saturday, July 10. The final rites of the actor's mother were performed at their residence 'Snehalata Panday residence'. Chunky Panday along with his wife and two daughters arrived at the location to pay their last respects. A few Bollywood personalities were also spotted arriving at the residence to meet the mourning family.

Chunky Panday mourns the loss of his mother

The veteran Bollywood actor arrived at the Snehlata Panday residence to pay his final respects to his late mother. In the visuals below, the actor can be seen stepping out of his car to enter the house and also waved at the media gathered outside his house. Recently, Panday had taken to his social media to dedicate a post to his mother on her birthday by sharing unseen pictures of Snehlata Panday on the sets of Gunahon ka Faisla in 1988. In a heartwarming caption, he wrote, 'Always A Mama's Boy 🤗❤ My mother on the set's of Gunahon ka Faisla 1988. Happy Happy Mothers Day to you All'. The actor has posted about his mother several times on his social media.

Ananya Panday along with her mother Bhavna Panday and sister pay their respects

nanya Panday was also spotted entering the residence wearing an all-white traditional attire to attend her grandmother's funeral. In the pictures snapped at the residence, the actress was greeted by her father Chunky Panday at the gate. Further visuals showed the family preparing for the final rites of Snehlata Panday. The wife of the actor, Bhavna Panday and youngest daughter Rysa Panday also arrived at the residence and were snapped after paying their final respects.

Pic Credit: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood artists arrive at the residence

Morning the loss of Chunky's mother, Neelam Kothari and her husband actor Samir Soni arrived at the residence. The couple were seen entering the gates in the pictures clicked by the paparazzi. Sister-in-law Deana Panday also arrived at the residence. Popular choreographer Shabina Khan soon followed suit and attended the actor's mother's last rites. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols, all the artists attending the funeral were clad in masks.

IMAGE- CHUNKY PANDAY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.