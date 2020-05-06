Cinematographer Nadeem Khan Undergoes Brain Surgery, Wife Informs Next 48 Hours Critical

Noted cinematographer Nadeem Khan has undergone brain surgery at a hospital after he suffered a fall. Khan, son of famous Hindi novelist and scriptwriter Rahi Masoom Raza, was admitted to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on Monday evening after he fell from a flight of stairs and suffered injuries in head, shoulder and chest.

"We have been in the lockdown for the last two months and just a night before we stepped out of our house and while we were getting down he fell from the building staircase and started bleeding. We immediately rushed him to the hospital. He has been admitted to the hospital, he is in the ICU. He has undergone brain surgery. The next 48 hours are critical. We are praying and hoping he will be fine", Khan's wife Parvati, who is a singer, told PTI.

Khan has been a cinematographer on more than 40 films such as Disco Dancer, Zamana, Aandhi-Toofan, Aag Hi Aag, King Uncle, and Gunaah. He has also directed one film titled Tirchhi Topiwale (1998) starring Chunky Pandey, Inder Kumar and Monica Bedi.

Nadeem Khan started his career as a cinematographer with ace director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s student film Murder at Monkey Hill. The film went on to win the National Film Award. It has been reported that Nadeem Khan’s one of a kind cinematographic techniques are much liked in the Bollywood industry. He has also reportedly mastered lighting during indoor shoots.

(with PTI inputs)

