Coronavirus: Directors Homi Adjania & Sanjay Gupta Amazed At Their Kids' Online Classes

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, all schools and educational institutions in most states in India have been shut in order to protect students and kids from the infection. Mentioning that the decision was taken considering the confirmed infection cases gradually rising in the country, the Health Minister said, enforcing social distancing was a must to reduce virus transmission.

Many educational institutions are using videoconferencing applications of WebEx, Google, Zoom, etc. to bring the classes into students’ homes.

'Angrezi Medium' director Homi Adajania, took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his son attending classes at home on a computer. 'Kaabil' director Sanjay Gupta couldn't believe that this was possible and also shared a picture of his son attending the class at home online.

Man I never imagined this.

My son is on my iPad getting live lessons from his teachers online. There is an app called ZOOM and the entire class is live on it. The teachers are conducting a proper class. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 16, 2020

I am so proud of my son Shivaansh. He woke up and suddenly realised that he has to take his classes online. He downloaded the ZOOM app on his own and connected with his class in school all on his own. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 16, 2020

New age learning. Entire class and teachers online. pic.twitter.com/lDxt7mtGYa — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 16, 2020

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 110 as per the Health Ministry, according to the Health Ministry data as of Sunday night. Out of the 110 cases, 17 patients are foreign nationals. Moreover, of the total tally, two persons have passed away due to the disease, with one death having occurred in Karnataka’s Kalburgi and the second one in Delhi. Nine patients have also been discharged after having been recovered.

Globally, there have been over 1.69 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 6,500 people have died so far — the majority of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain and the United States.

