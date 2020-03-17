Coronavirus shutdown: Producers Guild of India announce relief fund for daily wage workers

While citizens are taking the relevant precautions against the deadly coronavirus, some by staying at home, the fact that many would be financially affected can’t be denied. The daily wage workers usually face a hard time in such situations. Those associated with the film industry, however, have a reason to cheer as a relief fund is being set up by the Producers Guild of India.

The decision was announced by the Producers Guild of India on Tuesday. The association also called for contributions to the fund, while informing the ways to do so.

“In light of the complete shutdown of all production related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry, “ Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of the Producers Guild, was quoted as saying in the official statement.

“We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the Fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time,” he added.

Producers Guild of India sets up Relief Fund for workers affected by production shutdown owing to the COVID-19 epidemic-Official Statement#SiddharthRoyKapur @kulmeetmakkar #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/OGARZbDWxl — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) March 17, 2020

The decision was lauded by the well-known filmmakers of the industry like Anubhav Sinha and Mahesh Bhatt, with the latter expressing his pride about his ‘tribe.’

I love my tribe 🙏🙏🙏https://t.co/nCTpRGWFaJ — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 17, 2020

As the number of coronavirus cases in India increased, with latest toll being 137, including three deaths, film associations like IFTDA, IMMPA and others had called for halt on shooting from March 19-31. The leading production banners like Dharma Productions, Balaji Motions Pictures, among others have also called off all production work and shut offices.

