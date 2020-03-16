Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma Praise PM Modi's SAARC Leadership On Coronavirus

Celebrities from the film industry praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the lead among the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations amid the battle against coronavirus/COVID-19. Shatrughan Sinha, Nagma and Manisha Koirala were among those who termed it as a ‘good initiative’ as the PM addressed a conference of the SAARC leaders on Sunday.

Shatrughan Sinha congratulated the Prime Minister, the PMO and the government on Twitter. The Congress leader tweeted that PM Modi deserved kudos and applause for reaching out to the nations to ‘strongly unite’ and fight coronavirus, for the health of the citizens.

The Dostana actor added that the ‘fake news and propaganda’ around the pandemic should be stopped, something that he felt created panic and was responsible for the markets being drained of essential items. The former BJP leader added that it was time to take things ‘seriously, cautiously & carefully’, since it was ‘not just an important health issue.’

Here are the tweets

Hon’ble PM, Sir, once again allow me to congratulate your team,#PMO & Govt of India 🇮🇳 who deserve kudos & applause for reaching out to the leadership of #SAARC nations to strongly unite & fight this #CoronaPandemic & help save the health of our citizens. Fake news, rumours — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 16, 2020

& propagandas must be stopped. The markets have been drained out of the basic & essential needs of everyday lives, due to the unnecessary panic created by fake news & rumours. We need to take things seriously, cautiously & carefully. This isn’t just a important health issue but — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 16, 2020

Another actor-Congress leader Nagma said the PM’s initiative was the right way to move forward.

Here’s the post

Gd that’s a Good initiative and right way to move forward @narendramodi Ji 👍 https://t.co/ApOQxDZ3We — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) March 15, 2020

Manisha Koirala called it a ‘great initiative’. The Bombay actor wrote that it will give the SAARC nations hope for regional integration and collective effort to combat the threat of coronavirus.

Here’s the post

Great initiative by the @PMOIndia . This effort gives hope to all the Saarc countries for regional integration.. It will take a collective effort to combat threat of #corona #SAARCagainstCorona pic.twitter.com/NUzVOtxaEk — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) March 15, 2020

PM Modi suggested the setting up of common 'COVID-19 emergency fund' and India pledging $10 million towards it during his address with the world leaders. His ‘prepare, don’t panic’ idea while urging the leaders to be vigilant assured the citizens of the country. Meanwhile, India toll in coronavirus pandemic has reached 114 with two fatalities.

