Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma Praise PM Modi's SAARC Leadership On Coronavirus

Bollywood News

Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma praised PM Modi for his leadership on coronavirus in an address with SAARC nations. they termed it 'good initiative.'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Celebrities from the film industry praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the lead among the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations amid the battle against coronavirus/COVID-19. Shatrughan Sinha, Nagma and Manisha Koirala were among those who termed it as a ‘good initiative’ as the PM addressed a conference of the SAARC leaders on Sunday. 

READ: 'Initiative Will Deliver': Mahesh Sharma Praises PM Modi's SAARC Leadership On Coronavirus

READ:Sri Lankan Prez Thanks PM Modi For SAARC Conference, Promises Support To Combat COVID-19

Shatrughan Sinha congratulated the Prime Minister, the PMO and the government on Twitter. The Congress leader tweeted that PM Modi deserved kudos and applause for reaching out to the nations to ‘strongly unite’ and fight coronavirus, for the health of the citizens. 

The Dostana actor added that the ‘fake news and propaganda’ around the pandemic should be stopped, something that he felt created panic and was responsible for the markets being drained of essential items. The former BJP leader added that it was time to take things ‘seriously, cautiously & carefully’, since it was ‘not just an important health issue.’ 

Here are the tweets 

Another actor-Congress leader Nagma said the PM’s initiative was the right way to move forward. 

Here’s the post 

Manisha Koirala called it a ‘great initiative’. The Bombay actor wrote that it will give the SAARC nations hope for regional integration and collective effort to combat the threat of coronavirus. 

Here’s the post 

READ:PM Modi Leads SAARC Conference On Coronavirus, Shares 'Prepare, Don't Panic' Mantra

PM Modi suggested the setting up of common 'COVID-19 emergency fund' and India pledging $10 million towards it during his address with the world leaders. His ‘prepare, don’t panic’ idea while urging the leaders to be vigilant assured the citizens of the country. Meanwhile, India toll in coronavirus pandemic has reached 114 with two fatalities. 

READ:PM Modi Announces 'COVID-19 Emergency Fund'; Pledges $10 Mn To Battle Pandemic In SAARC

 

 

