Ram Gopal Varma Enamoured By Coronavirus Shape: 'If I Didn't Know What It Was...'

The coronavirus, though mainly affecting people in China, has created a scare across the world. Latest reports claim the death toll in China has risen over 700, while thousands of people are being infected. As even India witnessed people testing positive for coronavirus, Ram Gopal Varma had a take on the graphical portrayal of the virus.

Sharing one such photograph of the coronavirus, the veteran filmmaker wrote about its ‘cute’ looks and how he’d have used it as a decorative piece in his room. Highlighting its not so dangerous looks, the Satya director expressed his displeasure with God for his ‘sadistic and cruel sense of humour.’

Here’s the post:

If I dint know this is the coronavirus , I would have put this as a decoratory piece in my room😳😳😳..Considering how cute it looks, I guess God has a very sadistic and cruel sense of humour🙏 pic.twitter.com/UPmlb8kPyl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 8, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma has not been the only one from the entertainment industry to react to the coronavirus.

Earlier, many of them had lauded Air India for sending flights in order to rescue Indians stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak in China. Some like Simi Garewal and Rakhi Sawant’s take on it had got mixed reviews.

Rakhi Sawant had shared how she was going to China to ‘kill the virus’, while Simi Garewal jokingly informed in Chinese the precautions against it. Amid the various precautions over the virus being shared, Amitabh Bachchan also had asked how could one count the germs, when someone suggested ‘Namaste’ should be preferred over handshake for no transfer of bacteria in it.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll has risen to 723, as per PTI, with a Japanese man and an American woman becoming the first non-Chinese to succumb to the virus recently. Confirmed cases are reported to be 34,598. In India, three persons have tested positive for it in Kerala.

