Air India Says Crew Who Rescued Stranded Indians 'ostracized'; Sonam, Richa & Others React

The nation come together to cheer, clap and applaud all the essential services workers, who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some of them have also been disrespecting some of the warriors they praised. Air India recently shared how its crew, that travelled to various parts of the world to evacuate stranded Indians, were being ostracized by residents and ‘vigilantes.’

Air India in a statement on Monday shared how the airline was ‘pulling out all stops’ to stand by the nation amid the COVID-19 scare by operating rescue flights to places like Wuhan, Japan, Milan and Rome.

The airline then stated that every protocol regarding the safety of the crew and the passengers, like using hand sanitisers, gloves and masks, and having a Hazmat suit on the flight, were followed. It added that these crew members were sent on home quarantine and designated hospitals for check-ups after their return.

Air India, however, said it was ‘alarming’ that the crew was being ‘ostracized’ by ‘many localities, vigilante Resident Welfare Associations and neighbours’. It added that they were even being blocked from performing their duty, with police also being called in some cases, only because they had travelled abroad. The statement added that the ‘vigilantes’ had forgotten the heroic efforts of the crew in bringing numerous people safe from the affected countries.

“We would like to appeal to all concerned, particularly the law enforcement agencies, to ensure that our crew are treated with courtesy, respect and freedom that every citizen of the country deserves especially in light of the fact of their having undertaken flight duties to affected countries to bring Indian citizens,” the statement concluded.

Celebrities of the film industry expressed their displeasure of the treatment meted out to Air India crew. Sonam K Ahuja wondered what was ‘wrong with people’ while highlighting the efforts of the crew.

Riteish Deshmukh saluted the crew, adding they deserve as much respect as the Army, and that we had to be ‘better people.’

Richa Chadha also conveyed her gratitude to the crew, while writing that the ‘scared, unkind, thoughtless lot’ will perhaps understand it the hard way when their loved ones face similar situations.

Atul Kasbekar wrote that one has to be proud of the ‘brave men and women’ working for the airline.

Here are the reactions:

These are the people who brought as back home safely. What’s wrong with people. https://t.co/hMblR2vmGp — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 23, 2020

We can be better people... we should be better people ... we have to be better people- crew of @airindiain that were part of the rescue operations of Indians abroad deserve as much respect as we give our soldiers and army.... #salute #ThankYou 🙏🏽 https://t.co/vhA0xWdudd — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 23, 2020

We are grateful for your service in these times ! Forget about the scared, unkind, thoughtless lot! Perhaps they will understand the hard way, once they or their loved ones are stranded, quarantined.

Thank you once again !

💕 https://t.co/tYkyONv9CW — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 23, 2020

We have to be justifiably proud of the brave men and women working for @airindiain

They deserve our respect n our applause n nothing less

🙏🏽 🇮🇳 https://t.co/nqO9DErSdH — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 23, 2020

