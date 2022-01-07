COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'Spider-Man' Inspired Pic To Request All To 'mask Up'

The massive spike in COVID-19 cases in the country has become a topic of concern. State governments have imposed night curfews and have begun to ask people to stay home. Even theatres and restaurants have been shut down at some places.

In light of the serious situation, several Bollywood celebrities have been showing concern by asking people to put their masks on. Among them, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan appealed to the citizens to wear masks by sharing a spider-man inspired pic on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan requests people to mask up

Thugs of Hindustan actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a spider-man inspired picture. The picture seemed to be of his late 90's movie in which Bachchan could be seen wearing a metallic mask and just below that is a picture of Spider-Man. The caption along it read, "mask up everyone .. be safe ..(sic)".

Amitabh shared the same picture on his blog page with the headline, "Mask up as they all say and they that design for me I give my heartfelt gratitude". The blog read, "Time passes in the reality of a space that is not conducive to the nature of the day in normality...and the results are not in the favour of them that do nothing but waste it on the abject conditions of couch potatoes."

The Sholay fame further wrote, "The World, it changeth and changes in the rapid realms of the Universe that dictates our existence...there is far too much about and far too many reasons to be in them, in far too many ways...start one and the million others splash in the same frame of mind and distract the process. The attention span shifts and so does the economics of all creativity, or that which demands an attentive interest in appreciation.".

Janhvi Kapoor expresses concern over employment as COVID cases rise

Not only Amitabh Bachchan, but many stars have expressed concerns over the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor recently said that she is concerned about the job opportunities and the financial situation of people.

"I'm concerned about financials, job opportunities and the vision that everyone has for their releases. Having said that, I believe that in this situation, there's no point losing sleeping over it because people's health, well-being and lives are at stake; the country's future is at stake," Janhvi said.

(Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram)