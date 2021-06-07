COVID-19: Suniel Shetty Launches 'Dawa Bhi Dua Bhi' Initiative For Needy Amid Crisis

Amid the ongoing pandemic, several Bollywood stars are stepping ahead to help the people in need and one such is actor Suniel Shetty. The Dhadhkan actor recently announced his new initiative 'Dawa Bhi Dua Bhi', which is a cause initiated to ensure the right medications reach free of cost to the underprivileged. Suniel took to his Twitter handle and shared a video speaking about the initiative.

Suniel Shetty launches Dawa Bhi Dua Bhi initiative

In the video, speaking about the new initiative, which is a joint effort in collaboration with BDR Pharma, Suniel said, "This is a very difficult time. Today everyone is in equal need of prayers and medication. I Suniel Shetty, in collaboration with BDR Pharmaceuticals, am starting a new initiative 'Dawa Bhi Dua Bhi'." Elaborating further, he added, "If you or any of your family members are in need of medicines, and are facing problems in procuring them, don't worry. Me and BDR Pharmaceuticals will try our best to get those medicines to you. This is the time to help one another and to hold each other's hands. 'Dawa Bhi Dua Bhi' is for that." "There is no power for change, greater than a community discovering what it cares about."

If you or anyone you know, needs critical medications & are unable to find it, reach out to:

Mr. Sujay Kale : 9967160432

Mr. Samir Shah: 7304441539

or DM me.

He had shared a post on Twitter and had urged his followers to seek help, and added, "This is an appeal to all my friends and fans. DM me if you need help, if you know someone who needs help, or if you want to contribute and be a part of this mission. Please amplify this as much as you can and help us help them."

