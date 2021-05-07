COVID-19: Sunny Leone Teams Up With PETA To Donate 10,000 Meals To Delhi Migrant Workers

Actress Sunny Leone is the recent actress to join the league of stars to extend their helping hands amid the second wave of the deadly virus. The actress recently joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi. The official Instagram page of PETA shared the information while thanking Sunny for her noble gesture. As a part of the campaign, the actress will distribute protein-packed vegan meals to thousands in need.

Sunny Leone collaborates with PETA for a cause

“@sunnyleone is a beacon of light! The actor teamed up with PETA India to rush 10,000 protein-packed vegan meals to migrant workers in Delhi,” the Instagram page of PETA India wrote alongside a picture of the actress along with a glimpse from the drive. The meals consist of daal and rice or 'khichdi' and often fruit. The actress who is often seen raising her voice for cruelty against animals was also named PETA India's Person of the Year in 2016. PETA and Sunny will donate food through Uday Foundation.

The actress previously took to Instagram and urged her fans and followers to take the vaccine against the coronavirus. She posted a photo of herself along with the message. She asked the people to give the frontline workers "a fighting chance against the pandemic". She also mentioned the website to register for the vaccination. “

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone made her debut in Bollywood with Jism 2 in 2012. Since then she has appeared in films like Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, etc. She is slated to appear in a bunch of Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films in 2021. She is currently preparing for her role in Shero. Sunny will be seen in a special appearance in the upcoming Hind language film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The actor has performed dance numbers like Laila Main Laila from Raess, Laila from Shootout at Wadala. She became a viral sensation after the song Baby Doll sung by Aastha Gill and Meet Bros. The actor also has a biographical web series to her name, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone which traces her life before and after becoming an adult movie star, eventually scaling to the Bollywood silver screen.

