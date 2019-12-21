The Debate
Dabangg 3 Box-office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Opens Low Due To Nationwide Protests

Bollywood News

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Dabangg 3 opens with Rs. 24.50 crores (All versions), Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared

Dabangg

Prabhudeva directorial 'Dabangg 3', starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saiee Manjrekar's day 1 figure are out and they are not impressive. As compared to Salman's previous release Bharat, Dabangg 3 opened with Rs. 24.50 crores. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the numbers and cited 'Anti-CAA protests' nationwide as a reason for poor Salman Khan film opening.

This particular Dabangg film in the series will have a wider release which is going to be on 5400+ screens across the world. The film has been dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil as well as Hindi and will reportedly release in the southern region as well. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep will be seen in an antagonist's role in this instalment of the Dabangg franchise.

 

 

 

