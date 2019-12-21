Dabangg 3 Box-office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Opens Low Due To Nationwide Protests

Prabhudeva directorial 'Dabangg 3', starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saiee Manjrekar's day 1 figure are out and they are not impressive. As compared to Salman's previous release Bharat, Dabangg 3 opened with Rs. 24.50 crores. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the numbers and cited 'Anti-CAA protests' nationwide as a reason for poor Salman Khan film opening.

This particular Dabangg film in the series will have a wider release which is going to be on 5400+ screens across the world. The film has been dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil as well as Hindi and will reportedly release in the southern region as well. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep will be seen in an antagonist's role in this instalment of the Dabangg franchise.

#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019

