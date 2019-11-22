The Debate
Dabangg 3: Fans Go Gaga Over Salman Khan's New Song 'Yu Karke'

Bollywood News

Fans of the 'Dabangg' franchise were seen showering their love and admiration for the song 'Yu Karke' all over the internet. Read to know how they reacted.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dabangg 3

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20, 2019. It is the third installment of the Dabangg franchise and will feature Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan who will resume their roles from the previous Dabangg movies. Recently, a song from the action-packed yet hilarious franchise was released on YouTube by the official handle of T-series. Ever since its release, fans of the franchise could not stop gushing over the song Yu Karke. They are also calling one of the best dance numbers of this decade. Read more to know what the fans of the franchise have to say about this new song. 

Going gaga over Dabangg's Yu Karke

Fans of the Dabangg 3 franchise took to their social media account to shower their love for the song Yu Karke

