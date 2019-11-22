Dabangg 3: Fans Go Gaga Over Salman Khan's New Song 'Yu Karke'

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20, 2019. It is the third installment of the Dabangg franchise and will feature Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan who will resume their roles from the previous Dabangg movies. Recently, a song from the action-packed yet hilarious franchise was released on YouTube by the official handle of T-series. Ever since its release, fans of the franchise could not stop gushing over the song Yu Karke. They are also calling one of the best dance numbers of this decade. Read more to know what the fans of the franchise have to say about this new song.

Going gaga over Dabangg's Yu Karke

Fans of the Dabangg 3 franchise took to their social media account to shower their love for the song Yu Karke.

Rt for @BeingSalmanKhan

for these step on the age of 54 year's 🔥🔥 jahar hai bawwa



unmatchable actor in whole world



we proud we r #SalmanKhan fans ♥️#YuKarke #YuKarkeSong pic.twitter.com/A87vkomP5c — Chulbul 🔥 RADHE Rules ™ (@TigerSK27) November 22, 2019

An early negativity inside Salmania created an unwanted image of this song , but nevertheless the video is here to create charm all over and ensures an instant chartbuster.



Watch out for @BeingSalmanKhan energetic moves.

https://t.co/zlgis2gqaL#YuKarkeSong pic.twitter.com/LSushHSjv8 — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) November 22, 2019

This Song will turn d theatres into Stadiums💥 @BeingSalmanKhan ka hook-steps are d bst thing in this video s well s goes fr @sonakshisinha ..@BeingSalmanKhan 's voice also got matched up wd d video😎 #YuKarkeSong #YuKarke



Enjoy d Song..ht lyk to vid..https://t.co/5yNlMU9B0N — Hiranmoy Roy (@HiranmoyHR) November 22, 2019

#YuKarkeSong @BeingSalmanKhan

Yo man! Beautiful song, adoring it, lovely, ayyhyy. It is the best dance number of this decade. Sallu Bhai your song is fun and catchy and stuck in my head since its release. Loving it! Love you Bhai! All the best,, not that u need it. Mwhaaaaaaaa — A DECENT GUY (@hrishi42294157) November 22, 2019

