Dabangg 3: Fans Go Gaga Over Salman Khan's New Song 'Yu Karke'

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20, 2019. It is the third installment of the Dabangg franchise and will feature Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan who will resume their roles from the previous Dabangg movies. Recently, a song from the action-packed yet hilarious franchise was released on YouTube by the official handle of T-series. Ever since its release, fans of the franchise could not stop gushing over the song Yu Karke. They are also calling one of the best dance numbers of this decade. Read more to know what the fans of the franchise have to say about this new song.
READ | Dabangg 3: Fans React To New Song Awara Sung By Salman Ali And Muskaan
Fans of the Dabangg 3 franchise took to their social media account to shower their love for the song Yu Karke.
Rt for @BeingSalmanKhan— Chulbul 🔥 RADHE Rules ™ (@TigerSK27) November 22, 2019
for these step on the age of 54 year's 🔥🔥 jahar hai bawwa
unmatchable actor in whole world
we proud we r #SalmanKhan fans ♥️#YuKarke #YuKarkeSong pic.twitter.com/A87vkomP5c
An early negativity inside Salmania created an unwanted image of this song , but nevertheless the video is here to create charm all over and ensures an instant chartbuster.— Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) November 22, 2019
Watch out for @BeingSalmanKhan energetic moves.
https://t.co/zlgis2gqaL#YuKarkeSong pic.twitter.com/LSushHSjv8
READ | Salman Khan: Did The Actor Ever Admit That He Dated Katrina Kaif?
This Song will turn d theatres into Stadiums💥 @BeingSalmanKhan ka hook-steps are d bst thing in this video s well s goes fr @sonakshisinha ..@BeingSalmanKhan 's voice also got matched up wd d video😎 #YuKarkeSong #YuKarke— Hiranmoy Roy (@HiranmoyHR) November 22, 2019
Enjoy d Song..ht lyk to vid..https://t.co/5yNlMU9B0N
READ | 'Dabangg 3' Duo Salman Khan-Saiee Manjrekar's Cute Moment At Fitness Event, Watch Video
#YuKarkeSong @BeingSalmanKhan— A DECENT GUY (@hrishi42294157) November 22, 2019
Yo man! Beautiful song, adoring it, lovely, ayyhyy. It is the best dance number of this decade. Sallu Bhai your song is fun and catchy and stuck in my head since its release. Loving it! Love you Bhai! All the best,, not that u need it. Mwhaaaaaaaa
READ | Salman Khan Films Gives Dabangg 3 'Badge Of Honour' On International Men's Day
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.