Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 Calendar: Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal Pose For The Photographer

Dabboo Ratnani and his annual fashion calendar are the major talks of the town every year. This time Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar was announced on June 11. Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, and Vidya Balan have posted their looks from the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot while looks of several celebs like Tara Sutaria are still awaited.

Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone donned nothing but a hat for her Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar look. The actor stripped down and is seen posing with an oversized hat and stilettos. She was seen posing by leaning against a pillar as she completed her look with minimal makeup. She posted the picture on her social media and wrote, "Summer is here!!". Dabboo Ratnani, sharing the picture wrote: "Sunshine is great for the soul, but make sure to wear a big hat! Scorching hot and stunning shot of Sunny Leone."

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal also posted his picture from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. The actor was seen posing while sitting on a chair. Flaunting his tattoo and a jacket in his hand, he looked away from the camera. The actor posted the picture with the caption, "We on a hattrick now @dabbooratnani !!! Such a pleasure again to be a part of your calendar."

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has been a part of Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot rituals for a long time now. The actor in fact was the first celeb who talked about the calendar after the launch was announced. She posted a picture of her donning a long brown gown complemented with floral design and a thigh-high slit. She posed barefoot and completed her look with subtle makeup and hair. Vidya posted the picture with the caption, "There is no WiFi in the forest, but you will find a better connection."

A video of Vidya Balan talking about her 14th shot was also posted on Dabboo Ratnani's Insta handle. The actor tagged this ritual as a good luck charm and something that she looks forward to. She then welcomed Dabboo Ratnani as they commenced their annual calendar photoshoot.

Tara Sutaria and Vijay Deverakonda

Two celebrities who would be making their debut in Daboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar are Tara Sutaria and Vijay Deverakonda. Daboo Ratnani posted pictures with them and informed them that he will be discussing their looks on two separate Instagram live sessions. Both Tara and Vijay looked elated in pictures as they posed with Dabboo.

