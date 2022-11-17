Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary Bring Baby Girl Home; Share Glimpses Of Grand Welcome

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have finally welcomed their newborn baby girl home, giving fans a sneak peek into the celebration.

Debina shared a series of photos of their home decorated with colourful balloons, with a celebratory cake to mark the arrival of their secondborn. The TV couple embraced parenthood for the second time on November 11, months after welcoming their first daughter Lianna in April this year.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary bring newborn baby girl home

Taking to her Instagram stories, Debina shared a trail of glimpses of their house decorated with pink and white balloons, with a foil balloon reading ‘Welcome baby' also hanging. The entrance of their home was also decked nicely, having a quirky white foot-shaped foil balloon, which read, “It is a girl!” She also shared a photo of the cake showcasing an angel sleeping on it. "Love… Homecoming with my little miracle," she captioned one of the stories. Take a look.

The couple shared an endearing post to announce they have become parents again. Dropping a picture from their maternity shoot with the text, 'It's a girl', they mentioned that the baby arrived earlier than the due date and further requested privacy from fans.

The statement read, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

Announcing their second pregnancy in August, the couple had mentioned, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee.”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GURMEETCHOUDHARY/ @DEBINABONNERJEE)