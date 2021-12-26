Decision To Pick Next Film After Dil Bechara' Was Important And Tough, Says Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi says it wasn't easy for her to choose her next film after 2020's Dil Bechara, which marked her Bollywood debut as a leading lady.

The soulful love story, an adaptation of John Green's bestselling novel Fault in our Stars, saw the actor play Kizie opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput's Manny, both terminal cancer patients.

Before Mukesh Chhabra-directed Dil Bechara, Sanghi played supporting parts in films like "Rockstar", "Hindi Medium" and "Fukrey Returns.

The decision of what to do after Dil Bechara' was very important and tough to make. I had gone through many scripts, taken many narrations and given many auditions. I didn't want to jump into anything till it felt right, Sanghi, 25, told PTI.

After much thought, the actor said, she chose to do an action-thriller film Om: The Battle Within, as it gave her the opportunity to try something new.

Produced by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

I felt it is the right second film after Dil Bechara'. Om' was like a match made in heaven. Ahmed sir, and Kapil Verma, my director, saw me as the action girl, who is incredibly strong and spirited. I did the role based on the conviction they had through my performance in Dil Bechara', which is a heavily emotional film. They had faith in me.

In Om: The Battle Within, Sanghi plays Kavya, a fierce, feisty and committed woman.

The actor said she will be seen doing a lot of action stunts in the film.

I have done all my stunts and sequences on my own. It is important to surprise yourself as an artist and that's when your fans can get surprised. I think playing Kavya surprised myself because I never saw myself as her, she added.

Backed by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan, Om: The Battle Within is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.