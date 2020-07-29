'Aise Hi Jiye Ja Rahe Hai': Deepak Dobriyal On Not Being Featured On His Films' Posters

Deepak Dobriyal seems to be dissatisfied that he did not feature in the posters of films in which he played a pivotal role. The actor shared posters of a number of movies, in which he appeared. However, he was not seen in the posters and he expressed his displeasure about the same. Read to know more.

Deepak Dobriyal shares his films’ posters that do not feature him

Deepak Dobriyal is one of the most talented and critically acclaimed actors in the Bollywood industry. He recently shared his displeasure regarding him not being featured in the posters of the movies that cast him in an integral character. He shared the posters of movies like Omkara (2006), Gulaal (2009), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) Hindi Medium (2017), and Shaurya (2008). The actor took to his official Instagram handle to post the posters of these movies with captions that sarcastically read, “I was in the movie, do any one of you remember?”.

First, the actor shared the poster of Omkara (2006). The movie cast included names like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Konkana Sen Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Vivek Oberoi, Saif Ali Khan, and Deepak Dobriyal. But, the poster of the movie featured all the actors apart from him. He captioned the post, “poster me nahi tha,,par main bhi tha is film me. kisi ko nazar aaya??🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”.

The actor then shared the poster of Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaal (2009). The movie casts Raj Singh Chaudhary, Kay Kay Menon, Abhimanyu Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Ayesha Mohan, Jesse Randhawa, Piyush Mishra, and Aditya Srivastava. The poster of the movie featured multiple stars but unfortunately, Deepak Dobriyal wasn’t one of them. He captioned this post as, “Is film me bhi tha main,, par film ka naam bhool gaya.. isme bhi kuch kiya tha maine. kisi ko yaad hai??? kya film thi aur kya kaam tha mera????? 🤣🤣🤣”.

Deepak then shared the poster of Tanu weds Manu Returns (2015). The movie casts Kangana Ranaut, R. Madhavan, Swara Bhaskar, and Deepak Dobriyal. Even though Deepak was a part of Tanu weds Manu, the actor has a much bigger and prominent character in the second part of the series. But, the poster features only Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan. He captioned the post, “Isme bhi tha.(film me)🤣🤣🤣”.

Deepak Dobriyal also shared the poster of Hindi Medium (2017). The movie casts Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Dishita Sehgal, and Deepak Dobriyal. The poster of the movie features only late Irrfan Khan and no one else. Deepak captioned this post, “isme bhi tha par kam logon ko pata hoga. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”.

Deepak Dobriyal then shared the poster of Shaurya (2008). The movie casts Kay Kay Menon, Rahul Bose, Javed Jaffrey, Deepak Dobriyal, Minissha Lamba, and Deepak Dobriyal. The poster sadly features all the actors except for Deepak Dobriyal. The caption for his post read, “Isme bhi tha.🤣🤣🤣 Apan aise hi jiye ja rahe hain bina shikayat ke.🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂”.

Just as the actor shared these posters, the news went viral on the internet. The posts gained over 3,000 likes on each post and fans spammed the comment section of these posts. Many people commented to praise Deepak Dobriyal for his talent and being so bold to take this step.

